Man Utd flop is rejected by Ligue 1 giants as alternative exit routes are assessed

Lyon have rejected the chance to sign Anthony Martial this summer, despite the Manchester United star being available on a free transfer, according to reports.

With plenty of moving parts behind the scenes at Old Trafford right now, a big clearout is expected in the upcoming window.

Martial is one of the players who is expected to move on at the end of the season, following nine years at the club.

His contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the campaign and while the club does have the option to extend it by a further year, they have opted against triggering this clause.

On his day, Martial can be lethal in front of goal, but it’s probably fair to say that he hasn’t lived up to expectations at Man Utd.

The French forward can be a game-changer when fully fit, but injuries and a lack of consistency have seen him fall down the pecking order at the club.

In the 2023/24 campaign, he’s only started in five league matches and an exit this summer seems like the best thing for him at this stage.

A return to France has been heavily rumoured, although Lyon have seemingly taken themselves out of the race to sign the 28-year-old forward.

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Lyon have snubbed the opportunity to sign Martial on a free transfer. The report claims that chairman John Textor is not interested in following through with a deal.

Martial has other options on the table

While a move to Lyon no longer seems viable for Martial, the French forward does have a few other options on the table this summer.

According to French football reporter Jonathan Johnson, the Man Utd forward will have “no shortage of suitors” once his deal at Old Trafford expires.

“I expect Martial will have no shortage of suitors, but his personal demands based on what he’s been earning at Manchester United might put him out of reach for some clubs who might enquire, but at the same time I do think a club in Ligue 1, involved in European competition, could be a good rebound spot for him to start afresh and potentially get back to somewhere close to the level he’s been at in the past,” Johnson said in his Daily Briefing column.

“He’s always been a fine talent, he just needs to find some consistency, and then who knows, perhaps it could even mean getting himself back into contention for a place in the French national side, which, at this moment in time, is extremely far away.”

A move elsewhere in France could still be on the cards for Martial and clubs from the Saudi Pro League could yet resurface their interest too.

According to reports from earlier this year, the French forward has suitors in Saudi Arabia and Turkey, meaning that he shouldn’t be short of options this summer.

