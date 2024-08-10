Man Utd flop ‘not interested’ in Cristiano Ronaldo reunion as Ten Hag is left in awkward position

Manchester United winger Antony is not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, despite the reported interest from the Middle East.

Since making the £80m switch to Old Trafford in 2022, it’s fair to say that Antony hasn’t lived up to expectations in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old only scored one Premier League goal last season and even Erik ten Hag has admitted that the winger ‘wasn’t good’ last season.

“Especially in the first month, he certainly showed that potential,” Ten Hag told AD when discussing the signing of Antony.

“He scored three times in his first three games. After that it got harder – last season wasn’t good. But I am still convinced that he has the potential to play at this club.”

DON’T MISS – Antony at Man Utd: The stats behind the Brazilian’s woeful spell since £81m transfer

While Ten Hag still thinks that Antony has the potential to play a role in Man Utd’s future, the winger has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Indeed, earlier this week Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr reportedly made contact with Man Utd officials and formally registered their interest in Antony.

Al-Nassr already have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte on their books and they are keen to strengthen once again this summer.

They were originally pushing for the signing of Raphinha, but as the Barcelona winger intends to stay put, they have since switched their attention to Antony.

Antony rejects Ronaldo link-up

While a move to Saudi Arabia would be very lucrative for Antony, the Man Utd star has seemingly turned his nose up at the chance to sign for Al-Nassr.

According to Football Insider, the Brazilian is ‘not interested’ in a move to Saudi Arabia despite the approach from Al-Nassr.

This could leave Ten Hag in an awkward position relating to Antony as the Brazilian doesn’t seem to have many alternative options.

He is still under contract with the club until 2027 and it’s fair to say that his value has significantly dwindled over the last two years.

Earlier this summer, TEAMtalk sources confirmed that Man Utd are willing to offload Antony this summer with the club valuing him at around £25m.

Antony isn’t the only Man Utd star to reject Saudi transfer

Along with Antony, his fellow Man Utd teammate Christian Eriksen has also ruled out moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.

While Eriksen has been heavily linked with an exit, the Danish midfielder has categorically said that he will not be moving to the Middle East this summer.

“I have never received an offer [from Saudi Arabia], and I have made sure that I have never been approached,” Eriksen told Bold.

“If my agent has said something, I’ve always said that I don’t even want to know what it is because it’s not something that interests me.

“I can understand that it can be difficult to say no, and we have also talked about that before – also for the club. I understand that it can be really difficult to say no if you see how much money is involved, but I just try to avoid it completely so that I don’t get to know how much it could be. I’m not going there.”

Instead, a move elsewhere in Europe could be on the cards for Eriksen as the likes of Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are both said to be interested.

READ MORE – Two Man Utd transfers on cusp of completion, with first deal to be finalised TODAY