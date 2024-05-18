Man Utd flop likely to earn shock Prem stay as London pair’s scouts witness resurgence

United still have a decision to make about the midfielder but two other clubs are keen

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has endured a challenging loan spell but is now going some way to convincing two other Premier League clubs that he would be worth buying in the summer, according to a report.

Interest in Amrabat was widespread when Man Utd brought him on loan from Fiorentina late in the summer transfer window. But the Morocco international initially struggled to meet expectations, not helped by the fact that he was played out of position to start with.

For a while, it’s looked unlikely that Man Utd will use their option to buy Amrabat. But with just one year remaining on his Fiorentina contract, he could represent an opportunity for other clubs.

And with the 27-year-old recently returning to form, some suitors have been taking note.

According to The Sun, Amrabat has become a target for two London-based Premier League clubs: Crystal Palace and Fulham.

They have both apparently scouted Amrabat over the past month, which includes his cameo against Crystal Palace as a substitute. Although Man Utd lost heavily, the opponents thought highly of Amrabat.

Palace already have a range of defensive and central midfielders, such as Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma and Adam Wharton. But there have even been claims they will have to fend off interest in the latter, despite only picking him up in January.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s interest in Amrabat – which has already been reported before The Sun‘s update, though the Palace link is new – stems from the fact that Joao Palhinha could be of interest to the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool again this year. If they lose him, they would need a replacement.

Man Utd still making minds up about Amrabat

The report even claims Man Utd haven’t yet made their own decision about whether to keep Amrabat, even though it’s long been assumed they won’t.

United’s option to buy Amrabat is worth around £21.5m. The report doesn’t state whether that would be Fiorentina’s asking price for Palace or Fulham, or if they would adjust their demands.

Amrabat previously made more than 100 appearances for Fiorentina, making them the club he has represented most. His loan spell at Man Utd has included 28 appearances so far.

It’s also worth considering if Erik ten Hag’s future might have an impact on Amrabat’s. The current United manager had worked with Amrabat before at Utrecht, which prompted them to reunite. But Ten Hag is at risk of being sacked this summer.

That said, the Dutch tactician hasn’t used Amrabat loads anyway. So who knows what a different manager would think about him, or even if Ten Hag’s opinion has changed?

United will have the first decision of if they want to buy Amrabat, but if they choose not to, Crystal Palace and Fulham could be waiting in the wings.

And staying in the Premier League won’t be his only option either, since Rudy Galetti has confirmed on TEAMtalk that AC Milan have him on their shortlist back in Italy.

Milan want to make their midfield more robust by adding some strong physical players and Amrabat could fit the bill, so keep an eye on that link.

Amrabat is not the only midfielder who could leave Man Utd this summer, since Casemiro is also likely to be shipped off. They will also presumably try to sell Donny van de Beek after his loan at Eintracht Frankfurt and may have to fend off interest in captain Bruno Fernandes.

But Amrabat’s exit would be the easiest to oversee since he is technically not under contract with the club and they can simply send him back to Fiorentina at the end of June if they don’t wish to keep him.

