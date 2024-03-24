Man Utd flop told chances of joining Euro giants are becoming increasingly ‘slim’ as key issue arises

Jadon Sancho’s chances of joining Borussia Dortmund on a permanent basis are becoming increasingly slim according to a recent report.

It’s fair to say that Sancho hasn’t had the best of times since making the switch to Manchester United in 2021. The winger endured an inconsistent two years at the club before he was then cut adrift from the senior squad entirely.

Following a public spat with Erik ten Hag, Sancho was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund where he will spend the remainder of the season.

Since re-joining his former club on loan at the start of the year, the 23-year-old has registered two goals and one assist in 10 appearances across all competitions.

While the winger seems open to the idea of re-joining Dortmund on a permanent basis, the finances involved in the deal would make things tricky.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten (as cited by Ruhr24), the chances of Dortmund signing Sancho are becoming ‘dwindlingly slim’ because of his lucrative salary.

The 23-year-old is currently said to be earning a weekly wage of £250,000 which Dortmund themselves won’t be able to match.

According to the same outlet, Dortmund only have ‘a remaining hope’ to sign Sancho on loan in the summer as a permanent move seems to be off the cards.

Man Utd return not ruled out yet

While it does seem hard to envisage Sancho returning to Old Trafford at this stage, it’s not completely out of the question.

According to TEAMtalk sources, the England international is very much open to turning his career around at Old Trafford. However, this seems to depend on whether or not Ten Hag is at the club next season.

Given the relationship between the Dutch boss and Sancho is now broken beyond repair, it doesn’t seem likely that he will be given another chance under Ten Hag. However, in the event that he is sacked, a return for Sancho could be on the cards.

As per sources, there is a big desire from the new chiefs at Old Trafford to help Sancho succeed and make the £73m transfer fee that they originally spent worthwhile.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Sancho ‘can imagine’ staying long-term at Dortmund, although he also concedes that his gigantic salary will be an issue for the Bundesliga club.

“The 23 year old can really imagine staying long-term at Borussia Dortmund. However, for all parties involved it’s still too early to say if that will happen,” Plettenberg said on X.

“On one hand, there could still be changes in the coaching position at ManUtd. On the other hand, it’s still unclear how the new owners plan to deal with Sancho.

“The biggest sticking point will be the salary. Dortmund would be willing to pay between €35 million in transfer fees. More talks are scheduled in the next weeks. Sancho is happy again and feels the trust within the club.”

