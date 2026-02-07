Man Utd follow Liverpool in rejecting late Besiktas bids for vital squad players

Manchester United rejected a late loan bid for one of their critical squad players from Besiktas, with the Turkish side also failing with a similar move involving Liverpool.

While the Premier League’s winter window closed on February 2, the Turkish deadline did not arrive until midnight on February 6.

One of Turkey’s biggest clubs, Besiktas, had eyes on late-window fireworks in the all-important goalkeeping position.

They looked into a deal for Leeds stopper, Lucas Perri, who has been relegated to the bench in recent weeks. The Daily Mail revealed Leeds had snubbed the approach, which prompted Besiktas to explore a move for Illan Meslier, among others.

No agreement for Meslier materialised either, and nor did one emerge when a stunning bid for Giorgi Mamardashvili was launched.

Besiktas wanted to sign Liverpool’s £29m back-up to Alisson Becker on a six-month loan with an option to buy. They also put forward a €2m loan fee.

For obvious reasons given Mamardashvili is the first port of call if the often-injured Alisson is sidelined once again, Liverpool rebuffed the bid.

Links to Man Utd’s Altay Bayindir – at a time when the Premier League’s window had closed but the Turkish one remained open – then surfaced.

And according to the latest from online outlet Turkish-Football, Besiktas actually bit the bullet and tabled an offer.

Again, a loan move was the method of transfer put forward, but in a familiar tale, Man Utd rejected the approach.

In the end, Besiktas did land a new keeper when signing Roma’s third-choice option, Devis Vasquez, on a six-month deal containing an option to buy.

In truth, the Bayindir move would have made zero sense for Man Utd given the EPL window had closed, meaning they wouldn’t have been able to sign a replacement.

Bayindir is unlikely to play again this season unless Senne Lammens picks up an injury.

But if Lammens does spend time on the treatment table, Man Utd would much rather call upon Bayindir over third-choice keeper, Tom Heaton, who is 39 years old and hasn’t played a competitive match in well over two years.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Winger joining Liverpool? / Unfinished business with Liam Delap

In other news, there are three huge clues a winger at the very top of Man Utd’s transfer shortlist is heading to Anfield instead.

Elsewhere, Man Utd may soon have the chance to sign Liam Delap who they had a deal 90 percent completed for last summer, and who they prioritised before landing back-up option, Benjamin Sesko.

READ MORE: The nine players who left Man Utd last summer and how they’re faring with next step