Man Utd forward attracts two clubs for next season already; former boss ‘will go in hard’ for reunion

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is already in demand ahead of next season, which he could spend away from Old Trafford on loan, according to a report.

Last season, Diallo thrived in the Championship during a loan spell with Sunderland, helping them into the play-offs. However, he has struggled to make further progress since being back at Man Utd.

Injury issues haven’t helped, but another loan move for him in January never went through, so he may have his work cut out to prove himself over the next few months.

Next season, Diallo could develop away from Man Utd again. According to The Sun on Sunday, some clubs are already queuing up for his signature.

His next destination would most likely be in the Championship, where Birmingham City and Watford have been named as admirers.

A move to Birmingham would reunite him with his former Sunderland manager, Tony Mowbray.

Alternatively, Watford could use their Italian connections to lure in the former Atalanta winger, who could actually be bought by the Pozzo family for Udinese and then lent back into English football.

Man Utd will have to decide if they think Diallo is going to be part of their long-term future, since his contract is due to expire in 2025, unless they activate an option to extend it until 2026 or negotiate new terms altogether.

Diallo has only been able to play once as a substitute for Man Utd this season, meaning his overall appearance tally for the club now stands at 10.

In contrast, he featured 42 times for Sunderland last season, earning the PFA Fans’ Championship Player of the Year award.

Mowbray got 14 goals out of the Ivory Coast international, more than everyone else to have coached him at senior level put together.

Sunderland sacked Mowbray in December, but he earned the Birmingham job just over a month later, becoming the successor to Wayne Rooney after the Man Utd legend’s short spell in charge at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham are currently in the bottom half of the Championship, three points above the relegation zone but with a game in hand over most teams around them.

Watford, meanwhile, are towards the upper end of mid-table territory, sitting six points away from the play-off places.

Could Diallo just stay at Man Utd?

Either of them could offer a platform for Diallo to get more regular gametime, but it is not out of the question that the door remains open to him at Old Trafford too.

Journalist and former TEAMtalk contributor Dean Jones told Give Me Sport: “With somebody like Diallo, I’ve got a feeling that Manchester United have got a player that they can actually start to call upon much more regularly next season.

“But he has got to get those chances across the rest of this season to really prove that he can cut it, and I do believe that he will get that chance.”

Still only 21 years old, Diallo was an unused substitute for Man Utd’s past two Premier League games and has again been named on the bench for their visit to Aston Villa on Sunday.

