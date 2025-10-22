Manchester United don’t lack for unhappy players right now and with talk of loan exits in January ramping up, TEAMtalk has identified four stars who require a move and where to.

Man Utd may be on the charge after winning back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in Ruben Amorim’s reign. However, the absence of European football means they have to bide their time before building on that momentum.

United also endured the earliest of exits from the League Cup, meaning the fringe players in their squad are being starved of action.

TEAMtalk have taken a look at the quartet of players who desperately need a move in January and where it’s looking like they’ll end up if they do take flight.

Joshua Zirkzee – West Ham

Zirkzee fears for his place at the World Cup with the Netherlands, and for good reason too.

The frontman was left out of Ronald Koeman’s last squad and unless he features regularly at club level, he’ll spend next summer on the beach sipping margheritas instead of gracing sport’s biggest tournament.

The 24-year-old hasn’t started a league match this term and has remained rooted to the bench on five separate occasions. He’s a distant second to Benjamin Sesko in the pecking order and even Sesko isn’t guaranteed to start, as evidenced by Ruben Amorim’s team selection against at Anfield.

Zirkzee’s future lays away from Old Trafford and talk of an initial loan exit in January is growing. Multiple clubs from the Premier League including Everton are interested, but a switch to West Ham makes the most sense.

TEAMtalk broke news of West Ham’s admiration of Zirkzee back on October 5. Our reporting has since been backed up by the i paper and the move would be mutually beneficial to both parties.

West Ham desperately need a shot in the arm in their quest to avoid relegation. Niclas Fullkrug hasn’t scored a single goal this season and picked up a thigh injury prior to the international break anyway.

Zirkzee would slot straight into West Ham’s starting eleven – thus aiding his chances of making the Netherlands squad – and his link-up play could bring the best out of Crysencio Summerville, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta.

Kobbie Mainoo – Brentford

Like Zirkzee, Mainoo is in serious danger of missing out on next summer’s World Cup. And with England boasting the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Belingham, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson as options in central midfield, Mainoo must act and fast.

The academy graduate requested to leave on loan in the final weeks of the summer window. His request was denied, but TEAMtalk has been informed he’ll push to leave once again when the winter window opens.

Whether Man Utd change their tune could hinge on whether they get a new central midfielder of their own through the door.

In any case, what is clear is Mainoo needs a temporary spell away to a club where he’ll play regularly.

TEAMtalk understands Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle are all circling. However, it’s arguable as to whether Mainoo would be a guaranteed starter at any of those sides and regular minutes would be the primary goal of the loan spell.

As such, the most sensible move would be to Brentford who we can confirm are also lurking with intent. In doing so, Mainoo could play alongside ultra-experienced former Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, in Keith Andrews’ midfield.

Ayden Heaven – Championship

Heaven, 19, is one of just two left-footed centre-backs Man Utd have on their books. The other is Lisandro Martinez who has returned to training as his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in February nears completion.

Luke Shaw has deputised as the left-sided centre-back in the back three. Once Martinez returns, Heaven’s chances of featuring will reduce to zero.

Heaven is rated highly by United but his progression and development will stall if he spends his weekends kicking his heels. He’s been an unused substitute in seven of eight league matches so far.

Game-time is critical for the teenager and as such, a move to another Premier League side may be a risk not worth taking.

A drop in levels to the Championship would be one way to ensure Heaven can fine-tune his game in the second half of the season.

Manuel Ugarte – Serie A

Ugarte is in a direct battle with 33-year-old Casemiro for starts alongside Bruno Fernandes. It’s a battle he’s losing.

A January exit for the Uruguayan would put him in the shop window ahead of Man Utd potentially cashing in at season’s end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ugarte has an abundance of interest from leading Serie A sides, and a loan spell would pave the way for a permanent departure six months later.

Of course, it would not make sense for Man Utd to leave the ageing Casemiro as their only defensive-minded option in midfield.

As such, Ugarte’s exit would only be viable if a direct replacement were signed and according to The Mirror, that’s exactly what United are looking at doing…

