Man Utd forward in AC Milan spotlight as Amorim spies double raid

AC Milan have a pair of Manchester United players in sight, with Ruben Amorim looking at reinforcing his attack with a potential January transfer.

Milan have started very well under Ruben Amorim. After five games, they’re fifth in Serie A, having won five games and drawn the other two.

Only leaders Roma and second-placed Inter Milan have scored more than Milan’s 10 goals in the league this term.

Goncalo Ramos has been essentially the only No.9 to play for them this season, with 18-year-old Francesco Camarda playing only eight minutes.

The pair are the only strikers available to Milan at the moment, and Calciomercato reports an attempt could be made to add United striker Joshua Zirkzee to that corps in January.

The Dutchman was courted by Milan when he left Bologna for Old Trafford in 2024, and they’re now interested in a winter loan with an option to buy at the end of that period.

There’s a suggestion that Zirkzee could be looking for a new club soon amid struggles with United.

This season, he’s played 70 minutes across all competitions, and more being given out seems unlikely, especially given more prolific striker Benjamin Sesko is often left to the bench, too.

Ruben Amorim wants another Man Utd man

Zirkzee is not the only United player currently courted by former boss Amorim at Milan, with centre-back Leny Yoro also believed to be on the list.

A recent report suggested the club would look to give the boss a defensive reinforcement, and the Frenchman is the man he’s looking most favourably upon.

That report stated United would look for €50million (£42.5m) to sell the defender, who’s down in the pecking order at the moment.

There could also be chance for Yoro to get minutes as a loanee soon, as a former United scout has suggested the club could look to ship him out on a short-term deal.

That would give Milan the defensive reinforcement they desire without having to pay the demands of the Premier League club.