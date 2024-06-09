Mason Greenwood does not look favourably upon the idea of working for Jose Mourinho after Fenerbahce entered the race for his signature, with reports claiming the Manchester United forward has greenlit an alternative move.

Man Utd will entertain offers for Greenwood this summer, with the club hoping a clean break will put the player’s troubled stint at Old Trafford to bed once and for all.

As a homegrown player, Greenwood’s sale will be particularly lucrative for United. Indeed, the proceeds from the sales of academy graduates represent pure profit on the books.

Greenwood rebuilt his career in Spain while loaned to Getafe last season. The Madrid-based side do retain hope of re-signing the 22-year-old, though would only be able to sanction another loan and not a permanent deal.

That’s left the door ajar for higher profile suitors to swoop. According to the Sun, Turkish giant Fenerbhace – who recently appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager – are hovering.

It’s noted Mourinho is a big fan of Greenwood having initially spotted his talent when aged just 15 during Mourinho’s tenure as manager at Man Utd.

Mourinho will hope to add a fifth country’s top flight title to his CV when gunning for the Turkish Super Lig at Fenerbahce. Mourinho has already won league titles in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy.

Signing Greenwood would be a major statement of intent for Fenerbahce who despite racking up an incredible 99 points last term, finished runners-up to Galatasaray who accrued 102 points.

Furthermore, the Sun cite a source with knowledge of the situation as suggesting Greenwood could be tempted to work with a legendary coach like Mourinho.

“Fenerbahce are interested in Mason,” the source stated. “They know he is a quality player and believe that having Mourinho as manager could be an attractive proposition for him.”

However, the Sun report the opposite, claiming that for whatever reason Greenwood ‘is not keen on working with Jose Mourinho.’

Fenerbahce move dead; Juventus get Greenwood green light

That, combined with the fact Fenerbahce will struggle to be able to pay what Man Utd want for Greenwood, means a move to Fenerbahce is dead in the water. Prior reports have claimed United hope to receive upwards of £34m for the left-footer.

Instead, a move to Italian giant Juventus could be on the cards after Greenwood reportedly said yes to a potential transfer.

Juventus are on the hunt for explosive options in the final third after a lack of cutting edge up front hamstrung their campaign last season.

Greenwood is a firm fixture on their radar, though United’s asking price of £34m-plus could prove troublesome.

Indeed, Juventus may attempt to lower the cost of the deal by including winger Samuel Iling-Junior as a makeweight.

If United balk at that notion, Juventus would struggle to pay full price. It’s TEAMtalk’s understanding Man Utd will not accept discounted bids for Greenwood.

We have learned that Ratcliffe could decide to reintegrate Greenwood back into the Man Utd squad if he fails to find a suitable buyer.

In fact, the club will be contractually obliged to allow him to return to training at Carrington once his loan with Getafe officially ends on June 30th.

