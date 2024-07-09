Manchester United have seen a bid for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro accepted despite the fact the player only wants to join Real Madrid, and TEAMtalk has learned what this means for the pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite amid talk of a third bid coming.

Centre-back is proving a hotbed of action at Old Trafford this window. Raphael Varane has left via free agency and is closing in on a move to newly-promoted Serie A side Como. Harry Maguire has been put up for sale, while Victor Lindelof’s future is also uncertain.

One and more probably two new centre-backs with arrive at Man Utd this summer. The two targets United are prioritising are Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt.

Man Utd have struck an agreement on personal terms with Dutch international De Ligt. Bayern are open to cashing in if United table an offer of roughly €50m/£43m plus add-ons.

But while that move is thundering towards completion, Man Utd are finding it tougher to get a deal for Branthwaite over the line.

United tabled an improved second bid for the Everton ace on Monday. The bid was worth £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons), but was swiftly rejected by Everton.

Third Branthwaite bid in the works

Sean Dyche’s side value Branthwaite at £70m and thus far, have shown no willingness to compromise on their price.

The club are using the transfers of Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) and Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) as reference points. Both players moved for £75m-plus.

It is TEAMtalk’s understanding that a third bid for Branthwaite is in the works. That’s despite Man Utd insisting they won’t overpay for Branthwaite.

However, if Everton refuse to budge and Man Utd are ultimately denied the chance to sign the England international, they do have other targets in mind.

David Ornstein previously confirmed both United and Liverpool had actively pursued Lille ace Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old is widely regarded as a generational talent and is already a regular starter in Ligue 1.

Yoro’s current contract with Lille expires next summer and as such, Lille are open to cashing in while they still can in the current window.

Lille had set their stall out at €60m, while various reports have stated Real Madrid – the club in which Yoro is fixated on joining – are only willing to go as high as €40m.

Real Madrid are understood to have accelerated their chase over recent days and are optimistic of closing a deal ‘soon.’

The LaLiga and Champions League winners are hopeful of securing a deal at a lower price point and are banking on the fact Yoro wishes to join Los Blancos and no one else. But according to fresh reports out of France, Lille have other ideas.

Lille accept Man Utd bid for Leny Yoro

French reporter Nabil Djellit led the way when revealing Lille have ACCEPTED a bid from Man Utd that is well above anything Real Madrid are ready to pay.

Taking to X, the journalist stated: “Manchester United have made a written offer for Leny Yoro of €50m and bonuses. Accepted by Lille.

“It is clearly superior to Real Madrid’s proposal, far from having finalised the deal. The player’s priority remains Real but Manchester United pushes.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed Lille have accepted United’s bid for Yoro.

Man Utd having a bid accepted is unquestionably a positive development for the club, though by no means does it mean Yoro is heading to Old Trafford.

As Nabil Djellit reaffirmed, Yoro only has eyes for Real Madrid and prior reports claimed they are the only club he’ll leave Lille for. The French club cannot force Yoro to join Man Utd if he does not want to.

As such, the onus is now on Man Utd to convince Yoro they are a club worth signing for.

Of course, the Yoro move will only be of relevance to Man Utd if their anticipated third bid for Branthwaite is rejected. It is TEAMtalk’s understanding Branthwaite and De Ligt still remain targets No 1 and 2 in the centre-back position.

If United and Everton reach an agreement on the fee, it would be Branthwaite and De Ligt who are brought to Old Trafford and the Yoro move would be aborted, much to Real Madrid’s relief.

United have moves in other positions in the pipeline too, with Manuel Ugarte (PSG) and Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) on the agenda.

Try as they might, it would appear highly unlikely Man Utd would be able to afford Ugarte, Zirkzee plus all three of Branthwaite, De Ligt and Yoro in the same window.

