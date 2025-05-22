Man Utd to generate £150m from FOUR big sales with first exit triggered

Manchester United still intend to preside over a game-changing summer transfer window, with four major player sales – the biggest projected to net £60m – all on the agenda to free up cash.

Defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final resigned the Red Devils to their worst season in more than half a century. Aside from failing to lift silverware, the loss in Bilbao also ensured Man Utd will not play European football next season.

A fresh update from The Telegraph has shed light on how United’s finances will be affected by the defeat and it makes sobering reading.

The report read: ‘United’s failure to win the Europa League and, with it, secure Champions League qualification, leaves the club at a significant financial disadvantage this summer.

‘For example, England’s four Champions League representatives earned an average of £79 million each from participation in the competition this season, excluding gate receipts which would be worth an additional minimum £22 million to United.

‘United also stand to earn about £25 million less in Premier League merit payments this season compared to last and have triggered a £10 million penalty clause payable to Adidas under the terms of their kit deal for failing to qualify for the Champions League. That will be partly offset by the £8 million the club stand to earn from their post-season tour of Asia next week.

‘All of this will drastically increase the pressure to sell well this summer and adopt an ultra-flexible approach in which little is off the table in order to raise funds to reinvest.’

Yet despite the disadvantageous position Man Utd now find themselves in, the club are still planning to overhaul their squad and provide Ruben Amorim with a raft of new signings more suited to his 3-4-2-1 formation and tactical demands.

To make that a reality, The Telegraph state Man Utd intend to get the ball rolling by generating £90m from the triple sale of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Sancho’s sale has already been triggered by way of a conditional obligation to buy in his loan arrangement with Chelsea, though unfortunately for Man Utd, the story doesn’t end there.

The condition that activated the obligation to buy – worth around £22m – are Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League.

That has already been achieved, though the Blues can opt out of signing Sancho outright if paying Man Utd a £5m ‘penalty fee’.

If that is the direction Chelsea take, Man Utd must find a new buyer and Sancho has done little to raise his stock during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Rashford, meanwhile, can join loan club Aston Villa in a permanent deal if Unai Emery’s side take up their £40m option to buy.

Villa won’t make a final call on whether to activate their option until discovering which European competition they’ll play in next season.

That will be determined on the Premier League’s final day on Sunday and as you might expect, they’re more likely to be willing to push the deal through if participating in the Champions League.

It is important to stress, however, that Villa must still come to an agreement on personal terms with Rashford even if they activate their option.

If a permanent switch to Villa Park isn’t completed, a new chapter in Spain with Barcelona could await.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported joining Barcelona was Rashford’s dream scenario in January and that remains the case heading into the summer.

Barca director, Deco, recently confirmed his side do hold interest in Rashford and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as they go in search of a versatile attacker to add to their ranks.

Antony has dazzled during his loan spell with Real Betis who per The Telegraph, do want to sign the Brazilian outright.

But by far the biggest sum United could generate from those they’re happy to offload would come from Alejandro Garnacho.

End in sight for Garnacho at Old Trafford

The Telegraph state Man Utd are ‘likely’ to accept offers of £60m if any are lodged for the Argentina international.

Garnacho did not hide his displeasure at being benched for the Europa League final after starting each and every one of United’s matches in the knockout rounds prior to Wednesday night.

“Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today,” the winger said. “I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

Furthermore, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has hinted all has not been well between Garnacho and Man Utd dating back to January.

TEAMtalk has been informed Napoli – who failed with a £42m bid for Garnacho in January – are ready to thunder in with an improved package totalling £50m this summer.

Other potential sales include Andre Onana, Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund if suitable bids are received. The latter of that trio certainly doesn’t lack for genuine interest, with Italian giants Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli all circling.

Man Utd will also shred a chunk off their wage-bill when letting Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen leave when their contracts expire on June 30.

