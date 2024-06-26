Manchester United have kickstarted a move for PSG player they signed just last year, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano providing three key updates on their chase.

Among the various positions Man Utd aim to sign a player in this summer is central midfield. The Red Devils are seeking the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo and Brazilian veteran Casemiro will be sold to free up room and funds.

Casemiro retains strong interest from the Saudi Pro League despite looking a shadow of his former self last season.

Mainoo is already one of Man Utd’s most influential performers and to compliment his marauding displays, a combative holding midfielder is being sought.

To that end, French outlet L’Equipe claimed Man Utd were not only showing interest in PSG’s Manuel Ugarte, but had even thundered in with an opening bid.

Their write-up stated the bid fell way short of PSG’s valuation and was duly rejected.

The tenacious tackling Ugarte was previously the subject of a €60m move from Sporting Lisbon to PSG, though despite completing his transfer just last summer, he could be on the move once again.

Taking to X, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano provided three updates on Man Utd’s pursuit of Ugarte.

Triple update on Ugarte to Man Utd

Firstly, Romano confirmed Ugarte can leave PSG this window, with Man Utd effectively having the green light to bring him to Old Trafford if they lodge a suitable bid.

Secondly, Romano confirmed contacts between PSG and Man Utd have already opened. Ugarte was not the only player discussed, though he was mentioned in the talks.

However, the third update has revealed Man Utd’s interest in the player isn’t quite as advanced as L’Equipe claimed.

Romano concluded “no bid has been submitted” for Ugarte just yet. Nevertheless, that’s not to say an offer won’t be tabled in the near future.

Ugarte, 23, is currently on international duty with Uruguay at the Copa America.

The defensive midfielder made 37 appearances for PSG last season, though wasn’t a guaranteed starter in the biggest games.

Indeed, Ugarte remained an unused substitute in four of PSG’s six matches in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

