A player Manchester United are desperate to sign has bought in to the idea of moving to Old Trafford, though there’s a rather large drawback.

Man Utd’s primary aim upon entering the summer transfer window was overhauling their lacklustre midfield. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans arrived in mid-July, with Carlos Baleba completing the revamp earlier this week.

Baleba actually agreed personal terms with the Red Devils in the summer window of 2025. United explored a move at that time, but were told in no uncertain terms by Brighton that there was no deal to be made back then.

As such, a year went by before Man Utd went back in for the Cameroon international, and in the end, they did get their man.

According to trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, a similar scenario could unfold in the left-back position with Lewis Hall.

Lewis Hall wants Man Utd move, but it’ll have to wait

Whilst appearing on The United Stand, Jacobs stated: “The signs from the Hall camp are he sees a very strong fit at Manchester United.

“This is where Manchester United have got confidence, as they did with Carlos Baleba 12 months ago, that if they can’t move now, if they do choose to move in a year’s time, and even if Hall signs a new deal first, the player has that buy in.”

Man Utd are desperate to sign a left-back in the coming days amid fears Luke Shaw cannot handle playing three times per week. The return of European football means the fixture list is once again densely populated.

Hall is United’s No 1 target, though Newcastle have closed and padlocked the doors to a sale in this window.

Having already waved goodbye to three of their best in Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies have finally put their foot down.

Hall is actually in talks with Newcastle regarding a new and improved contract. But as Jacobs stated, the signing of a new deal at St. James’ Park wouldn’t necessarily rule out a move to Old Trafford next year.

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As such, Man Utd having Hall’s ‘buy in’ is excellent news for the club, though the obvious drawback is a transfer may have to wait 12 months.

It’s a situation that, according to Jacobs, could result in Man Utd NOT signing a left-back this summer, and instead waiting for Hall next year.

Jacobs concluded: “They could end the window without a left-back, but the intent is to use the remaining days of the window to see if something is possible.”

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