Man Utd get ‘serious’ over £75m striker signing that’ll oust Martial and sting Liverpool

Manchester United have made a £75m-rated striker a ‘serious target’ for 2024 and unlocking his signing would land a blow on both Liverpool and Tottenham, according to reports.

The Red Devils forked out £72m (including future add-ons) to sign a new striker in the off-season. Rasmus Hojlund arrived from Atalanta and has been one of very few bright sparks at Old Trafford this season.

The Dane has bagged five goals in the Champions League, though is yet to break his duck in the Premier League.

Aged just 20, Hojlund is far from the finished article, though manager Erik ten Hag does not possess a worthy back-up option.

Anthony Martial is in his ninth year at the club and is anything but prolific. Indeed, the Frenchman has scored just 19 goals in 95 matches for Man Utd since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign.

Martial is out of contract at season’s end and whether United activate their option for an extra year remains to be seen.

Ten Hag has publicly confirmed United are weighing up whether to extend Martial’s stay. As such, it’s not a done deal that he leaves at the end of the season.

However, according to a fresh update from The Mirror, Man Utd have got serious over signing Martial’s replacement.

Man Utd gunning for Lois Openda; Liverpool, Tottenham in the mix

They state United have made RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda a key transfer target for 2024. A January deal is wanted, though United may have to wait until the summer due to their limited transfer budget next month.

Openda, 23, cost Leipzig €43m to sign from French side Lens in July. The Belgium international has made a fantastic start to life in the Bundesliga, returning 10 goals and three assists in his first 14 matches.

Openda has also made his mark in the Champions League and Man Utd scouts have duly taken note. The Mirror add United officials were at the Etihad to see Leipzig square off against Manchester City on November 28.

Openda bagged a brace against the all-conquering treble-winners and United officials returned an ‘outstanding’ scouting report.

The striker’s contract with Leipzig contains an €80m release clause. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, it does not become active until the summer of 2025.

As such, a fee would have to be negotiated from scratch if Openda were to change clubs in 2024. Per the Mirror, Leipzig value the frontman around the £75m mark owing to his superb form this season.

The piece also notes Tottenham have shown interest in Openda amid Richarlison’s failure to live up to his £60m price tag.

Elsewhere, Liverpool were labelled ‘very hot’ on the idea of signing Openda by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri a fortnight ago.

Both clubs are now set to face stiff competition from Man Utd who appear to have finally found their Martial upgrade.

