Man Utd to assess Atletico Madrid attacker in Champions League clash as deal teed up

Manchester United will scout Giuliano Simeone when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tonight, according to a report.

Man Utd’s struggles continued on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, despite the visitors going down to 10 men in the 78th minute. Bryan Mbeumo had given United the lead, but Dominic Solanke bullied Lisandro Martinez to head home an injury-time equaliser.

Pressure is growing on Michael Carrick to turn United’s fortunes around, and there is concern he could be sacked in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils face an extremely difficult test as they travel to Atleti’s raucous Metropolitano Stadium before an away trip to in-form Leeds on Sunday.

We revealed on Saturday that United and Manchester City have joined Spurs in showing interest in Atleti right winger Simeone.

As per an update from Spanish source Mundo Deportivo, United will ‘take the opportunity to spy on Simeone live’ when the two teams meet.

The report claims top English clubs believe Simeone would ‘fit like a glove’ in the Premier League ‘due to his physical prowess, versatility in attack, aggressiveness and commitment to high pressing’.

Simeone could thrive against Carrick’s side as Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui are all sidelined. That means right-back Diogo Dalot will likely have to operate on the left side of defence.

We understand United and City both made enquiries about Simeone in the summer, while Roberto De Zerbi would love to work with him at Spurs.

However, Mundo Deportivo state that the 23-year-old’s future at Atleti is ‘non-negotiable’ as they view him as a vital first-team player.

Playing in the Premier League could be tempting for Simeone at some stage, but it will be very hard to prise him away from Atleti while his father, Diego Simeone, is in charge of the club.

United do not really need to sign a right winger such as Simeone Jnr anyway, as they already have Mbeumo and Amad Diallo in the squad.

Man Utd have other transfer priorities

Instead, INEOS are expected to move for a new left-back and centre-forward in January.

United tried to sign Newcastle’s Lewis Hall over the summer but were knocked back, with the player subsequently penning a new contract on Tyneside.

Possible solutions include Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde, Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace or RB Leipzig star David Raum.

Up front, United are searching for a striker who can replace flop signing Joshua Zirkzee, with Serhou Guirassy and Jean-Philippe Mateta both linked.

Meanwhile, Simeone Snr has revealed what he really thinks of United.