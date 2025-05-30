Manchester United are steeling themselves for what has been described as a ‘financial test of nerves’ over the prospective signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and having learned the two major hurdles they must overcome before finalising a deal.

The Red Devils face arguably the biggest summer rebuild in their history, having bumbled their way through the 2024/25 campaign that resulted in the club’s worst-ever finish of 15th in the Premier League and with a goal difference of an embarrassing minus 10. With problems all over the park to address and amid the difficult job of ensuring they don’t breach Profit and Sustainability Rules in the process, fashioning a stronger squad this summer promises to be an almighty challenge for those in power at Manchester United.

However, while they are close to kicking off their summer with the capture of Matheus Cunha in a deal totalling some £62.5m, their hopes of adding a second forward in Liam Delap are virtually over after his agent informed his suitors that the England Under-21s star had chosen to join Chelsea.

As a result, United have ramped up their quest instead to bring in Mbeumo from Brentford, with Bees boss Thomas Frank admitting the sale of their star man is a likely scenario this summer and with a new report revealing how he is ‘firmly in the frame’ for the Red Devils.

And while United are strongly keen to play the Cameroon forward alongside Cunha in one of two No.10 roles, they have been warned that any move for him is not quite so straightforward and that they face a real test of nerves before getting a deal over the line.

According to Givemesport, the key issue for United is the difference in valuations between the two sides. Delap was available for £30m, owing to a clause in his deal. However, any move for Mbeumo is likely to cost significantly more, with the Bees valuing their 70-goal star at nearer the £60m mark.

And given the difference between the two players is significant, it’s understood the onus has now been put on United to decide just how badly they want the player and how much they are prepared to pay. To that end, they face what has been described as a financial test of nerves over a would-be deal.

While the 25-year-old himself is aware of United’s interest, talks over a move between the player and his agents have not yet been held, leaving the Red Devils vulnerable to being usurped in yet another transfer race.

To that end, United have been made very much aware of concrete interest from Newcastle in the race to sign Mbeumo.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Man Utd to make FOUR signings after Cunha with £50m goal machine next

Frank admits Mbeumo sale likely and how much a deal could cost

The good news for United is that Newcastle also feel Brentford’s £60m valuation of Mbeumo is also on the steep side, feeling a price of £50m is more reflective for a player whose deal at the Gtech Stadium expires in 2026, though the Bees do have the option to extend those terms by a further 12 months.

As a result, it remains to be seen how, if at all, Newcastle will launch their approach for the 22-times capped Cameroon attacker.

United, for their part, are not ruling out matching such a fee if it ensures they beat off the competition for his signature.

However, it is likely they will need to sanction a major sale first if they are to secure the finances for a deal and ensure they are not in breach of those strict PSR rules.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that United, at this stage in the window, are seen as the side most likely to meet the Bees’ asking price and present a package that the London side will find impossible to refuse.

Furthermore, Bees boss Thomas Frank has admitted in recent days that the sale of Mbeumo is a likely scenario this summer.

“Very happy for him. Because we know it’s a mark that is very difficult to reach in any league and particularly in this league,” Frank told the Hounslow Herald.

“We are a selling club, so if someone comes in with the right price, then we would sell. I definitely understand the interest in him.

“There should be interest. At least there are rumours. I don’t know who makes these rumours up, so maybe there’s something.”

Man Utd transfer news: Bruno Fernandes D-day nears; Mainoo sale possible

If United are to finance Mbeumo’s signing, a move could be made possible by the potential departure of influential club captain Bruno Fernandes.

While United are desperate to retain the Portuguese’s services, money could ultimately talk and a huge offer to take him off their hands could be imminent amid what has been described as a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ £200m package for the player from Al-Hilal.

As far as possible replacements go, United are reported to have contacted Athletic Club to inform them of their plans to meet the exit clause in the contract of Oihan Sancet this summer, after claims in the Spanish media that he is the man the Red Devils are ready to focus on should they lose their inspirational captain.

Elsewhere, United are also reportedly set to sanction the sale of Kobbie Mainoo this summer, with the midfielder falling down the pecking order under Amorim.

Per a new update, Red Devils officials are ready to sanction the young midfielder’s sale if one major condition is satisfied.

Man Utd transfer quiz: Two clubs before….