Barcelona are ready to abandon their quest to sign Viktor Gyokeres in 2025 for fear of the striker already deciding he wants to reunite with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United – but the Blaugrana now have a new top target in mind from within the Premier League.

It was revealed earlier this week that ambitious Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to make the re-opening of the Nou Camp in 2025 with a marquee signing in attack to not just usher in a new era, but continue what they hope will be sustained success under German coach Hansi Flick.

To that end, the Spanish giants had drawn up a three-man list of potential options to sign next year and with Sporting Lisbon hot-shot Gyokeres featuring heavily on it.

The Swede has catapulted himself into the upper echelons of the best strikers in world football right now, having blasted his way to an incredible 66 goals in 68 appearances for the Primeira Liga champions so far. When you add in the 19 assists he has for the Portuguese giants, the 26-year-old is currently operating at a goal contribution every 0.8 appearances – little wonder that some of the biggest sides around are starting to pay attention towards his signing.

However, despite Barcelona’s interest, several top sources have confirmed that Amorim is ready to make a beeline to sign the striker for his new club, Manchester United.

And with several observers getting behind the plan, Fabrizio Romano has rated United’s chances of getting a deal done in January and having revealed the work being done behind the scenes on a deal.

As a result, reports in Spain now claim Barca have already switched their focus elsewhere – with Newcastle marksman Alexander Isak now their No1. choice in 2025.

The Sweden striker has been earmarked as a top target for Arsenal in 2025 but the report claims there is a belief within Barcelona that a deal is there to be done to bring the 25-year-old back to LaLiga.

Romano on Gyokeres to Man Utd as Barcelona target Isak

Isak is now into his third season at St James’ Park, having arrived in a club-record £63m (€70m, $80m) deal from Real Sociedad in summer 2022.

Having scored 40 goals in 78 games, he has made himself hugely popular among the Newcastle faithful, helping the club claim a place back in the Champions League, in which they were knocked out in the group stages last season.

But having got a taste for the competition while on Tyneside, Isak is now reported to be ready to quit Newcastle if they are unable to return to the competition next season – giving Barcelona a potential opening.

His signing, though, will not come cheap. His deal at Newcastle does not expire until summer 2028 and the Magpies have already made it clear that they do not want to entertain the player’s sale.

Isak himself has this week addressed speculation on his future, telling Fotbol Skanalen: “Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season. There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.

“I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle, and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that. I have no thoughts about anything else.”

When asked about his representatives allegedly being frustrated with Newcastle, he added: “The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”

However, Barcelona are determined to land their man and recently sent scouts to check on the striker’s performance as Newcastle came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at the City Ground.

As for Gyokeres, Romano insists Amorim will not raid his former employers immediately, but could not rule out a future move.

“The feeling at Sporting is that Viktor Gyokeres can complete the season at the club and then decide his future destination in summer 2025. For sure, we expect Viktor Gyokeres to leave Sporting in 2025, should be in the summer, so this is the idea,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Amorim has been honest, he is not planning to go for Gyokeres in the January transfer window, also, because he doesn’t want to break the relationship with the club, the relationship with the Sporting fans. So going for Viktor Gyokeres in January would mean creating a problem, an issue to the relationship.

“In the summer, it could be completely different for any club…But the interest is obviously there, and many clubs are starting to work behind the scenes on the Viktor Gyokeres story for 2025.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona midfielder eyed / Atletico swap proposal

Meanwhile, with Gyokeres off the table for January, Amorim has reportedly told Man Utd bosses that he wants Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez to become his first addition at Old Trafford.

With cash to spend this winter, Amorim is believed to have identified the 21-year-old as an ideal recruit to bolster his midfield – though any deal will not be cheap.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are reported to have contacted United about taking Alejandro Garnacho back to the Spanish capital in an ambitious cash-plus-player swap involving one of Diego Simeone’s favourite midfielders.

And finally, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Aston Villa are weighing up a move for 17-year-old United left-back, Harry Amass.

How Gyokeres compared to various Prem attackers last season