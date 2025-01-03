Manchester United have been presented with the opportunity to sell Marcus Rashford to a new suitor in a swap deal that on paper could allow them to sign an elite upgrade for just a £2m difference, according to reports.

Man Utd are trying to shift Rashford this month after he fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim, but they still believe they can make significant money from their academy graduate. Meanwhile, they are waiting for a chance to upgrade their attack as they aim to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Most recently, Rashford was said to have rejected a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, where he could have become the highest-paid English player ever. Now, his situation has developed after a new contender entered the race for his signature.

Napoli are the club in question, according to The Sun, whose report claims Man Utd could be able to sign Victor Osimhen from the Serie A side in return.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray after having a fall out with Napoli – for whom he had previously scored 76 goals from 133 games – towards the end of the summer. However, he will be allowed to break that loan spell if a big club comes calling, and despite their lowly current position in the Premier League table, Man Utd meet the criteria.

The interest in the potential swap is being driven by Napoli head coach Antonio Conte, who admires Rashford and could reunite him with former Man Utd teammates Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku.

Remarkably, if things go to plan for Man Utd, the swap deal could cost them all of just £2m, since they are said to value Rashford at £60m and Osimhen has a £62m release clause.

Man Utd eager to sign striker and axe Rashford

Reports earlier this week claimed Amorim was running out of patience with his Man Utd attack and had decided he needs to bring in Viktor Gyokeres – his former frontman at Sporting – immediately.

However, that deal is hard to pull off for a number of reasons, including his own promise that he wouldn’t deprive his former club of any players in January.

Moreover, Man Utd would need to raise funds by selling players before being able to afford a signing of that value. As things stand, they do not have the budget for major signings in January.

But with Rashford identified as a likely casualty, along with Joshua Zirkzee, who has also been linked with Napoli, they could yet make a dramatic attempt to raise the funds they require.

TEAMtalk understands, though, that Rashford also has interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Osimhen has long been a player of interest to the Red Devils, along with other Premier League suitors like Chelsea.

He has scored 12 goals from 15 games for Galatasaray during his current loan spell.

