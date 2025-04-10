Manchester United have received a gigantic boost in their year-long efforts to sign a Premier League centre-back after a stunning report claimed an exit has now been ‘accepted.’

The Red Devils chased multiple additions at centre-back last summer, and two of their three targets did join. Matthijs De Ligt was bought from Bayern Munich, while Man Utd pulled off a shock when beating Real Madrid to Leny Yoro.

But long before both players signed on the dotted line, Man Utd had already made two bids for a centre-half much closer to home.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite was in United’s sights and the club twice saw bids – the biggest worth £45m plus £5m in add-ons – turned down by the Toffees.

Everton valued their star defender at a much loftier £70m and after refusing to budge, Man Utd pressed ahead with De Ligt and Yoro instead.

But fast forward to the present day and following the arrival of Ruben Amorim and his 3-4-2-1 formation, centre-back depth is now more important than ever at Old Trafford.

And with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans both out of contract in the summer, signing a new and readymade centre-back is a priority for United.

According to a remarkable new report from the Sun, Man Utd can succeed at the third time of asking with Branthwaite.

It’s claimed that despite Everton’s prior reluctance, ‘senior figures at Goodison Park have already accepted he will depart’ this summer.

Tottenham were described as lurking with intent too, though it’s important to note Branthwaite did agree personal terms with Man Utd last year. Of course, it was the lack of a club-to-club agreement that torpedoed the move.

Will Everton really sell Jarrad Branthwaite?

The Sun’s update comes not long after their prior report that insisted Man Utd will go ‘all out’ to sign Branthwaite this summer.

The 22-year-old remains keenly admired despite the change of manager at Old Trafford. Aged 22, Branthwaite would also mesh well with United’s longer-term strategy implemented by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

But while the Sun’s report paints a very rosy picture indeed for Man Utd, TEAMtalk has been informed a deal is far from straightforward to make.

Branthwaite is contracted to Everton until 2027 and there’s also an option to cover the 2027/28 season.

What’s more, there is no indication Everton will compromise on the roughly £70m valuation they stuck to one year ago.

That means Man Utd will have to splash the cash and with other areas of their squad requiring urgent attention – like right wing-back and striker – £70m for Branthwaite may prove a step too far.

What’s more, the Sun’s first report also stated Branthwaite may only give the final sign-off to joining Man Utd if they can offer Champions League football.

The only way United can tick that box is by winning the Europa League.

TEAMtalk also understands that Branthwaite has not informed Everton that he has any desire to leave. He is happy with the Merseyside club, who are considering offering him a new, lucrative contract as a reward for his solid defensive displays.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Major Man Utd exit back ON as INEOS slash price by 33 percent

🔴⚫️ Rio pleads with Man Utd to make blockbuster move for ‘Carrick like’ baller who ‘slaps it about’

🔴⚫️ Man Utd working on striker signing for stunning new fee