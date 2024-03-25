Man Utd go rogue with raids for unexpected Barcelona and Real Madrid stars; £25m can seal one deal

Man Utd are plotting a pair of expected raids on Barcelona and Real Madrid

Manchester United are lining up moves for Barcelona and Real Madrid stars who aren’t household names, though either deal may yet represent a masterstroke if pulled off, according to reports.

Among the various positions Manchester United intend to address this summer is centre-half. Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are both in the final months of their contracts. West Ham fully intend to make another attempt to sign Harry Maguire.

At least one and potentially two new centre-backs look required. To that end, Man Utd and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have installed Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite as their No 1 target.

Prising the 21-year-old out of Everton won’t be easy, primarily because of his lofty £80m price tag.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail recently brought news of Manchester City entering the race for Branthwaite. Real Madrid are also circling.

If Branthwaite eludes Man Utd – or if a second defensive addition is sanctioned after he arrives – a fresh report from the Mail claims United’s attention could turn to Barcelona.

Per their report, Man Utd are lining up a move for Barcelona youth star, Mikayil Faye.

Man Utd fans may be accustomed to seeing their clubs linked with far higher profile raids on Barcelona, such as their infamous pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

But with Ratcliffe calling for change to the club’s much-criticised recruitment strategy, a new approach is in the works and Faye could be first up.

The 19-year-old is a left-footed centre-back, though is equally adept at playing at left-back. Amid Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury issues this term, the left-back position has proven troublesome for Erik ten Hag of late.

Faye – who scored a wondergoal when debuting for Senegal on Friday – is yet to make his senior Barcelona debut and is developing his game in their B team.

However, he did make the bench for Barca’s LaLiga clash with Mallorca on March 8, thus suggesting a senior debut isn’t far off.

French clubs Nice and Lens both failed with offers of around £13m for Faye in January. Barcelona are aware of the talent they possess and were content o play the long game with Faye.

However, the Mail state a raised bid of £25m from Man Utd this summer could be enough to seal a deal. Barca’s financial woes are well documented and £25m for a homegrown player would represent pure profit on their books.

Real Madrid back-up GK wanted too

Elsewhere, multiple reports in Spain have touted a possible Man Utd raid on Real Madrid too.

The Red Devils are sizing up back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin who may be receptive to an exit.

The stopper, 25, has racked up 10 caps for Ukraine, though is firmly behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order in Madrid.

Courtois’ season has been heavily disrupted by two separate knee injuries. The latest – suffered earlier this month – has ruled Courtois out until next term.

Real Madrid signed Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to offset Courtois’ early-season injury last August. However, it’s Lunin who has received the lion share of appearances in Courtois’ absence.

Lunin has wowed between the sticks this term and Real Madrid would be reluctant to part ways. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano revealed on March 22 that Real Madrid have prepared a new and improved contract for the player.

However, the Spanish reports all acknowledge Lunin will be relegated to the bench once Courtois returns to fitness.

As such, a transfer to Man Utd where he could potentially oust Andre Onana as the starting stopper could appeal to the player.

