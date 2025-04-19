Manchester United may have given away a major clue that they are ready to replace Andre Onana with a new goalkeeper after a report uncovered that they scouted a top international star on Friday.

Onana has come under a lot of scrutiny this season and risks being sold by Man Utd in the summer so they can bring in a more reliable no.1. His current backup, Altay Bayindir, doesn’t look capable of stepping up, so the search is on for a new goalkeeper – and it may be further underway than expected.

While Man Utd would be expected to be drawing up a shortlist at this stage, it seems they are already at the next phase of the process and actively taking in as much information as possible about some of the names under consideration.

According to reports in Portugal, Man Utd sent a scout to watch FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa in action on Friday during a game against Famalicao.

The information comes from Record, who reveal that Man Utd are one of the leading contenders for Portugal’s no.1.

Costa has a release clause worth at least £64m in his contract, which is due to last until 2027. After years of being linked with a move away from Porto, where he is the captain, he is firmly in the crosshairs of Premier League clubs again ahead of the summer.

Manchester City have been linked with him as a potential successor to Ederson, but Ruben Amorim could aim to bring his Portuguese compatriot to United instead.

As for how Costa performed in front of United’s watchful eyes, the Porto keeper made three saves against Famalicao in a 2-1 win.

Man Utd goalkeeper shortlist

Man Utd were recently advised by a pundit that it could take up to £50m or £60m to replace Onana.

Costa would be an expensive recruit but at the age of 25 could appeal for his blend of existing experience and potential for plenty more prime years.

However, there are some potentially cheaper options on the shortlist. United have been backed to take advantage of Aaron Ramsdale’s release clause after Southampton’s relegation, for example, but TEAMtalk understands that while he is on the list, he’s not near the top.

Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kaua Santos have been some of the more recent links as well.

Our sources have listed Burnley’s James Trafford and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as two other goalkeepers who could have a long-term future at Old Trafford.

Only time will tell if Man Utd favour the Portuguese market during Amorim’s reign like they leaned towards the Dutch talent pool for his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Amorim has the title of head coach so won’t have as big a say on transfer targets, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if he’s pushing for a new keeper behind the scenes.

