Man Utd goalkeeper linked with shock move away just months after big summer arrival

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023.

Galatasaray are contemplating a move to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir in the summer, it has been claimed.

Bayindir became the first Turkish player to join Man Utd last summer, arriving from Fenerbache on an initial four-year deal for a fee of £4.3million.

The 25-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford came 24 hours after Man Utd youth product Dean Henderson was allowed to join Crystal Palace, with Bayindir signed as the understudy to fellow newcomer Andre Onana, brought in from Inter Milan for an initial £43.8m fee as David De Gea’s replacement.

Despite being signed as the clear number-two goalkeeper, Bayindir’s lack of opportunities under Erik ten Hag could force him to look elsewhere – with Galatasaray closely monitoring the situation, according to A Spor.

Bayindir’s only appearance so far this season came in United’s FA Cup tie at Newport County, having been overlooked by Ten Hag in the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign.

Man Utd goalkeeper stuck behind Onana in pecking order

Bayindir may have expected to have a run in Ten Hag’s team while Onana was away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon, but Ten Hag’s first-choice goalkeeper only ended up missing the trip to Newport.

Although the Turkish international is thought to be content with his current situation at Old Trafford, the lure of one of his homeland’s biggest clubs could persuade Bayindir to seek a move away from Man Utd in the summer.

Osmangazi-born Bayindir previously made 145 appearances for Fenerbahce, winning the Turkish Cup last season, having began his professional career with Ankaragucu in 2016.

Speaking after United’s victory at Newport, Bayindir revealed he is keen to “play more games” but insisted he has a healthy relationship with Onana.

He told the club’s in-house television station MUTV: “Of course, I always want to play more games, but we have a good relationship with all the goalkeepers.

“If the manager will give [us a] chance, we will play and we will give everything.

“We know our responsibility because we are playing in a big club, we need to give [our all] every day, every game, we need everything.

“Of course, I want to play with this great team, this great atmosphere, and in Old Trafford. I want to play in there with the fans.”

