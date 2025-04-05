Manchester United
Premier League • England
Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window
Manchester United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer amid concerns over the performances of Andre Onana.
Onana joined United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 but has made a string of high-profile errors during his first two seasons at Old Trafford.
United may even sign two goalkeepers this summer, with Tom Heaton set to depart on a free transfer and Altay Bayindir tipped to return to Turkey.
Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every goalkeeper to have been linked with United in recent months. We tell you the players’ ages, current clubs, contract situations and what level of interest the club might have in them.
LA LIGA
Joan Garcia
Current club: Espanyol
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2028
Garcia has been in brilliant form for Espanyol in the 2024/25 season, making more saves than any other goalkeeper in LaLiga.
The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal but TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed that United could join the race for his signature.
He has a €25million (£21m / $27m) release clause in his contract and that drops to just €15million (£12.6m / $16m) if Espanyol get relegated.
¡Qué porterazo es Joan García! 🔝💙#LALIGAHighlights | @RCDEspanyol pic.twitter.com/LTdKNmjNOf
— LALIGA (@LaLiga) November 17, 2024
Andriy Lunin
Current club: Real Madrid
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2030
After Thibaut Courtois missed most of the 2023/24 season, Lunin stepped up and played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga double.
But with Courtois fit again, he has reverted to a deputy role this season and may look to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.
According to reports in Spain, United are willing to submit a bid worth around €40million (£33.7m / $44.2m) for the Ukraine international.
Jan Oblak
Current club: Atletico Madrid
Age: 32
Contract expires: 2028
Since joining Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014, Oblak has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
Reports in Spain claim that he is now looking for ‘one last challenge’ in his career and United will need to offer just €25-30million (up to £25.3m / $31m) in order to sign the Slovenia international.
SERIE A
David de Gea
Current club: Fiorentina
Age: 34
Contract expires: 2025
De Gea made over 500 appearances during a 12-year stint at United but was released at the end of the 2022/23 season after being deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag.
The goalkeeper was without a club for a year before signing a short-term deal with Fiorentina, where he has become a fan favourite.
Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that United are now looking to bring the 34-year-old back to Old Trafford.
He is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, although Fiorentina have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.
Mike Maignan
Current club: AC Milan
Age: 29
Contract expires: 2026
Maignan is considered one of the world’s best shot-stoppers and online reports in Italy claim that United are looking to bring him to Old Trafford.
While Milan want to keep the France international at the San Siro, he will have just one year remaining on his deal come the end of the 2024/25 season.
Zion Suzuki
Current club: Parma
Age: 22
Contract expires: 2029
United agreed a £5million deal to sign Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds in the summer of 2023, but he rejected a move to Old Trafford in favour of a loan move to Belgian club Sint-Truiden.
“It’s true that there was an offer from Manchester United,” he said. “As a football player and as a person, if I hadn’t thought about anything, of course, I would like to go to Manchester United, but among them, I really want to spend time thinking about what kind of future awaits me.
“Manchester United have acquired Onana. It’s important for me to participate in matches, and I think it is also important to play on the world stage.”
The Japan international completed a permanent move to Parma last summer and has made a strong impression in his debut Serie A season.
United are reportedly looking to reignite their interest in the 22-year-old, who is now valued at £40million (€47.4m / $52.3m).
🇯🇵🧤 Zion Suzuki (22)… wow! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pBMw0eGOAX
— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 21, 2025
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mads Hermansen
Current club: Leicester City
Age: 24
Contract expires: 2028
Despite Leicester City’s struggles in the Premier League in 2024/25, Hermansen has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances.
United reportedly sent goalkeeper scout Tony Coton to watch the 24-year-old in action for the Foxes in their 2-2 draw with Brighton.
Bart Verbruggen
Current club: Brighton
Age: 22
Contract expires: 2028
Verbruggen was on United’s shortlist of potential options to replace De Gea in the summer of 2023 before they ultimately opted for Onana.
According to tabloid reports, they retain an interest in the Netherlands international and will need to pay at least £30million (€35.5m / $39.3m) to strike an agreement with Brighton.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Anthony Patterson
Current club: Sunderland
Age: 24
Contract expires: 2028
United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Patterson, with the Red Devils looking to add a homegrown goalkeeper to their ranks.
Aynsley Pears
Current club: Blackburn Rovers
Age: 26
Contract expires: 2027
Alongside Patterson, Pears is also seen as a potentially ideal backup goalkeeper for United.
The 26-year-old could potentially follow in the footsteps of his father Stephen, who represented the Red Devils between 1979 and 1985.
James Trafford
Current club: Burnley
Age: 22
Contract expires: 2027
A Manchester City academy graduate, Trafford joined Burnley in the summer of 2023 and has gone from strength to strength at Turf Moor.
He has kept an astonishing 28 clean sheets in 39 Championship matches in 2024/25 as Burnley aim to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.
TEAMtalk understands that United have shown a lot of interest in the England Under-21 international, although Newcastle are currently the front-runners for his signature.
🦁A deserved @England call-up for @BurnleyOfficial‘s James Trafford! 👊#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/jGkYhcb3PK
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) March 14, 2025
OTHER LEAGUES
Lucas Chevalier
Current club: Lille
Age: 23
Contract expires: 2027
Chevalier has shot to prominence with his performances for Lille in 2024/25, including a brilliant display in their 1-0 win over Real Madrid.
His form has reportedly attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Diogo Costa
Current club: FC Porto
Age: 25
Contract expires: 2027
Costa has a €75million (£63.2m / $82.8m) release clause in his Porto contract and looks destined for a big move in the near future.
Online reports in England claim that United are considering an offer for the Portugal international, who has previously spoken of his admiration for the Red Devils.
“For me, they are the biggest team in England, a special club and one I have admired since I was a kid,” he said before Porto’s 3-3 draw with United.
Gregor Kobel
Current club: Borussia Dortmund
Age: 27
Contract expires: 2028
Kobel has been a standout performer for Borussia Dortmund in recent years and was named in the 2023/24 Champions League Team of the Season.
According to a British tabloid, United hold a long-standing interest in the Switzerland international and will battle Chelsea for his signature in the summer.
#WednesdayMotivation à la Gregor #Kobel 😎🧤⛔️#UCL | @BVB | @BlackYellow pic.twitter.com/apC2aGXqd8
— UEFA.com DE (@UEFAcom_de) July 26, 2023
Senne Lammens
Current club: Royal Antwerp
Age: 22
Contract expires: 2027
Lammens has emerged as one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in world football and United have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.
“The first time I heard it (Man United rumour) I thought ‘wow,’ because I’ve only played one full season at Antwerp,” he said. “If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I’ll have to think about it seriously.”
John Victor
Current club: Botafogo
Age: 29
Contract expires: December 31, 2028
Victor enjoyed an excellent 2024 campaign, helping Botafogo secure the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A title and their first-ever Copa Libertadores title.
A move to the Premier League might now be on the cards, with online reports in England claiming that United and Tottenham are both interested in the 29-year-old.
OTHER POSITIONS:
