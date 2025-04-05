Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Diogo Costa, James Trafford and Senne Lammens have all been linked with Man Utd

Manchester United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer amid concerns over the performances of Andre Onana.

Onana joined United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 but has made a string of high-profile errors during his first two seasons at Old Trafford.

United may even sign two goalkeepers this summer, with Tom Heaton set to depart on a free transfer and Altay Bayindir tipped to return to Turkey.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through every goalkeeper to have been linked with United in recent months. We tell you the players’ ages, current clubs, contract situations and what level of interest the club might have in them.

LA LIGA

Joan Garcia

Current club: Espanyol

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2028

Garcia has been in brilliant form for Espanyol in the 2024/25 season, making more saves than any other goalkeeper in LaLiga.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal but TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed that United could join the race for his signature.

He has a €25million (£21m / $27m) release clause in his contract and that drops to just €15million (£12.6m / $16m) if Espanyol get relegated.

Andriy Lunin

Current club: Real Madrid

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2030

After Thibaut Courtois missed most of the 2023/24 season, Lunin stepped up and played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s Champions League and La Liga double.

But with Courtois fit again, he has reverted to a deputy role this season and may look to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

According to reports in Spain, United are willing to submit a bid worth around €40million (£33.7m / $44.2m) for the Ukraine international.

Jan Oblak

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Age: 32

Contract expires: 2028

Since joining Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2014, Oblak has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Reports in Spain claim that he is now looking for ‘one last challenge’ in his career and United will need to offer just €25-30million (up to £25.3m / $31m) in order to sign the Slovenia international.

SERIE A

David de Gea

Current club: Fiorentina

Age: 34

Contract expires: 2025

De Gea made over 500 appearances during a 12-year stint at United but was released at the end of the 2022/23 season after being deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag.

The goalkeeper was without a club for a year before signing a short-term deal with Fiorentina, where he has become a fan favourite.

Reports in Spain – not necessarily from the most reliable outlets – suggest that United are now looking to bring the 34-year-old back to Old Trafford.

He is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season, although Fiorentina have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

Mike Maignan

Current club: AC Milan

Age: 29

Contract expires: 2026

Maignan is considered one of the world’s best shot-stoppers and online reports in Italy claim that United are looking to bring him to Old Trafford.

While Milan want to keep the France international at the San Siro, he will have just one year remaining on his deal come the end of the 2024/25 season.

Zion Suzuki

Current club: Parma

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2029

United agreed a £5million deal to sign Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds in the summer of 2023, but he rejected a move to Old Trafford in favour of a loan move to Belgian club Sint-Truiden.

“It’s true that there was an offer from Manchester United,” he said. “As a football player and as a person, if I hadn’t thought about anything, of course, I would like to go to Manchester United, but among them, I really want to spend time thinking about what kind of future awaits me.

“Manchester United have acquired Onana. It’s important for me to participate in matches, and I think it is also important to play on the world stage.”

The Japan international completed a permanent move to Parma last summer and has made a strong impression in his debut Serie A season.

United are reportedly looking to reignite their interest in the 22-year-old, who is now valued at £40million (€47.4m / $52.3m).

PREMIER LEAGUE

Mads Hermansen

Current club: Leicester City

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

Despite Leicester City’s struggles in the Premier League in 2024/25, Hermansen has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances.

United reportedly sent goalkeeper scout Tony Coton to watch the 24-year-old in action for the Foxes in their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Bart Verbruggen

Current club: Brighton

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2028

Verbruggen was on United’s shortlist of potential options to replace De Gea in the summer of 2023 before they ultimately opted for Onana.

According to tabloid reports, they retain an interest in the Netherlands international and will need to pay at least £30million (€35.5m / $39.3m) to strike an agreement with Brighton.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Anthony Patterson

Current club: Sunderland

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2028

United have reportedly been keeping tabs on Patterson, with the Red Devils looking to add a homegrown goalkeeper to their ranks.

Aynsley Pears

Current club: Blackburn Rovers

Age: 26

Contract expires: 2027

Alongside Patterson, Pears is also seen as a potentially ideal backup goalkeeper for United.

The 26-year-old could potentially follow in the footsteps of his father Stephen, who represented the Red Devils between 1979 and 1985.

James Trafford

Current club: Burnley

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

A Manchester City academy graduate, Trafford joined Burnley in the summer of 2023 and has gone from strength to strength at Turf Moor.

He has kept an astonishing 28 clean sheets in 39 Championship matches in 2024/25 as Burnley aim to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that United have shown a lot of interest in the England Under-21 international, although Newcastle are currently the front-runners for his signature.

OTHER LEAGUES

Lucas Chevalier

Current club: Lille

Age: 23

Contract expires: 2027

Chevalier has shot to prominence with his performances for Lille in 2024/25, including a brilliant display in their 1-0 win over Real Madrid.

His form has reportedly attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Diogo Costa

Current club: FC Porto

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2027

Costa has a €75million (£63.2m / $82.8m) release clause in his Porto contract and looks destined for a big move in the near future.

Online reports in England claim that United are considering an offer for the Portugal international, who has previously spoken of his admiration for the Red Devils.

“For me, they are the biggest team in England, a special club and one I have admired since I was a kid,” he said before Porto’s 3-3 draw with United.

Gregor Kobel

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Age: 27

Contract expires: 2028

Kobel has been a standout performer for Borussia Dortmund in recent years and was named in the 2023/24 Champions League Team of the Season.

According to a British tabloid, United hold a long-standing interest in the Switzerland international and will battle Chelsea for his signature in the summer.

Senne Lammens

Current club: Royal Antwerp

Age: 22

Contract expires: 2027

Lammens has emerged as one of the most highly-rated young goalkeepers in world football and United have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

“The first time I heard it (Man United rumour) I thought ‘wow,’ because I’ve only played one full season at Antwerp,” he said. “If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I’ll have to think about it seriously.”

John Victor

Current club: Botafogo

Age: 29

Contract expires: December 31, 2028

Victor enjoyed an excellent 2024 campaign, helping Botafogo secure the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A title and their first-ever Copa Libertadores title.

A move to the Premier League might now be on the cards, with online reports in England claiming that United and Tottenham are both interested in the 29-year-old.

OTHER POSITIONS:

