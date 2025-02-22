Manchester United are reportedly ready to splash the cash to sign Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, but it is more likely that the forward could be playing in another domestic league.

Son has been on the books of Tottenham since 2015 when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen. The £22million transfer fee that Tottenham paid for the South Korea international forward at the time has proven to be a bargain, with the 32-year-old developing into an important source of goals and helping Spurs become regulars in terms of challenging for the Premier League top four.

Now the Tottenham captain, Son has been described by the north London club’s head coach Ange Postecoglou as “a leader” who “is a nice guy” and “has high standards”.

Despite being 32 years of age, Son remains an important player in the Tottenham team and always gives his all whenever he is on the pitch.

In December 2024, GiveMeSport reported that Tottenham forward Son is “a viable target” for Man Utd.

“There’s plenty of chat around Old Trafford that Tottenham star Son Heung-min is a viable target with the 32-year-old South Korean attacker out of contract next summer,” stated the report.

Fichajes are now reporting that Man Utd are ready to make a move for Son in the summer transfer window.

The news outlet has claimed that Man Utd are “going all out” for Son, who they view as “a player capable of providing goals, leadership and versatility on the offensive front”.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking for a player “who can provide imbalance in attack and be a key piece in their project”, and they believe that Son would be a great acquisition for the team.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd would be willing to make “a significant offer” to convince Premier League rivals Tottenham to cash in on Son in the summer of 2025.

Son Heung-min could head to Saudi Arabia

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable outlets, so their claim that Man Utd are determined to sign Son should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Given that GiveMeSport has also reported Man Utd’s interest in the Tottenham forward, the rumour cannot be altogether dismissed, but one has to wonder whether the Red Devils would be better off signing a top-quality number nine rather than a player like Son whose best position is out wide on the left.

There is interest from Son from the Saudi Pro League as well.

A report this week claimed that Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are keen on a deal for Son in the summer transfer window and would be willing to pay as much as €50million (£41.4m / $52.3m) for him.

While Man Utd are a wealthy club and have not been averse to spending big money on players, it is hard to see the Premier League club pay anywhere near £40m for a 32-year-old player this summer.

Latest Tottenham news: Gittens bid, Iraola competition

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens in the summer transfer window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that Spurs are among a number of clubs who are willing to spend big on the young winger.

TEAMtalk understands that Andoni Iraola is a manager that Tottenham would consider if they decide to sack Ange Postecoglou.

However, the Spanish media claims that Real Madrid have also taken a shine to the Bournemouth manager.

Iraola and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso are the two main candidates for the Madrid managerial role in the summer should Carlo Ancelotti leave.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are hopeful that they can reach an agreement to sign Manor Solomon on on a permanent basis this summer.

Solomon is on loan at Leeds at the moment, and the Whites would have to win promotion to the Premier League to make it permanent.

