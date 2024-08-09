Manchester United can complete the signing of a midfielder whose arrival will split opinion at Old Trafford, though only if paying a fee that would place the move second in a top 10 list, according to a report.

The Red Devils initially hoped to sign PSG destroyer, Manuel Ugarte, as their long-term foil for Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield.

Ugarte, 23, quickly agreed personal terms and was on board with joining Man Utd despite their lack of Champions League football this season.

However, Man Utd cooled their interest in Ugarte after PSG refused to budge on their lofty €60m demands. That is the same figure PSG paid to sign Ugarte from Sporting CP one year ago and the Ligue 1 giant are intent on breaking even.

With Ugarte’s move shelved, it did not take long before Man Utd were linked with a raft of alternative options.

Indeed, Ederson (Atalanta), Richard Rios (Palmeiras), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) Adrien Rabiot (free agent) and Sander Berge (Burnley) are just seven of the names popping up.

Of those, Man Utd have actively explored a handful of moves, with Sky Sports confirming fresh contacts have been made for Monaco’s Fofana following United’s initial approach three weeks ago.

However, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Norway international Berge, 26, could be the man to partner Mainoo after the Burnley man said yes to joining Man Utd. As such, agreeing personal terms will not be an issue.

Attention has now turned to whether Burnley will green light a move and if so, how much they’ll demand.

Burnley grant green light, but want full £30m fee

The Sun claimed Burnley hope to collect £30m from the sale which is double the £15m they paid when signing the player from Sheffield United one year ago.

TEAMtalk has been told Man Utd hope to complete a deal for a fee in the £25m range. That £25m figure would be inclusive of add-ons.

However, a fresh update from the Mirror has claimed Burnley are insistent their £30m price tag be met.

They state Burnley will not stand in Berge’s way of joining Man Utd, though only if a bid of £30m is received.

Whether Burnley would demand £30m up front and in full, or whether they would accept structured payments wasn’t made clear.

It’s also not clear whether the £30m figure could be met with the aid of add-ons – £25m plus £5m in add-ons, for example.

In any case, what is clear is Berge to Man Utd is a transfer that can be made if a £30m package is tabled and a move of that size would place the deal joint-second on the all-time list of most expensive Premier League buys from the Championship.

Berge’s move would equal the £30m Brighton paid to sign Joao Pedro from Watford. The only move to cost more was completed earlier this summer – Archie Gray to Tottenham for £40m.

Is Sander Berge good enough for Man Utd?

The signing of Berge would no doubt produce grumblings of discontent among some of the Man Utd fanbase.

Berge has suffered two relegations from the Premier League with Sheffield United (2020/21) and Burnley (2023/24).

However, Berge was among the few bright sparks for his clubs in those seasons and bitter rivals Liverpool have proven how fruitful the signing of relegated stars can be.

Indeed, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson were both brought to Anfield in the summers following their respective relegations to the Championship with Newcastle and Hull City.

Winding the clock further back, Man Utd once signed a certain Roy Keane from relegated Nottingham Forest.

