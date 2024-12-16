Man Utd get green light to complete shock signing of €90m striker in January

Manchester United are actively pursuing a striker who previously moved for €90m and who has been given the green light to find a new club in January, according to multiple reports.

Man Utd produced a dramatic late comeback to pile more misery on Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in the derby on Sunday. Amad Dialo was the start of the show, winning a penalty and scoring an injury-time winner.

Amad looks certain to be a firm fixture in everything United do well under Ruben Amorim moving forwards. However, plenty of other places in Amorim’s starting eleven are up for grabs.

Rasmus Hojlund has shone since Amorim took charge, though summer signing Joshua Zirkzee already looks like a bust. And with Marcus Rashford officially put up for sale, Man Utd require a new striker to at the very least provide stiff competition for Hojlund.

According to numerous reports, PSG and France striker, Randal Kolo Muani, could tick that box. What’s more, he could arrive at Old Trafford as early as next month.

Both Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported Kolo Muani has the green light to leave PSG in January.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Randal Kolo Muani can leave PSG in January, same situation as Milan Skriniar.”

The reporter added: “Kolo Muani and Skriniar both expect to have doors open for exit in the next weeks.”

Kolo Muani, 26, cost €90m (€75m plus €15m in add-ons) when bought from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

Yet despite his lofty price tag, PSG boss Luis Enrique has taken his forward line in a different direction and Kolo Muani is not in his plans. Indeed, Kolo Muani’s total exclusion from PSG’s squad to face Lyon on Sunday – despite being fit and available for selection – was further evidence of that.

And according to a fresh update from L’Equipe, Man Utd hope to capitalise on the opportunity by bringing Kolo Muani to Old Trafford next month.

Both they and Bundesliga heavyweight RB Leipzig are showing active interest in the striker. Per L’Equipe, the likeliest outcome is Kolo Muani leaves in a six-month loan deal that contains an option to buy.

That method of transfer would suit Man Utd down to the ground for two reasons. Firstly, they aren’t flush with cash having spent over £180m last summer and secondly, they would have six months to adequately judge whether they want to sign the player outright.

Rashford and Kolo Muani could trade places

In an interesting turn of events, PSG are one of the clubs understood to be taking a close look at Marcus Rashford.

The 27-year-old is up for sale and TEAMtalk learned back in November that PSG had re-established contact with the player’s camp.

His roughly £300,000-a-week wages will prove too costly for most clubs, though high salaries aren’t an issue that will prove prohibitive for PSG.

Manager Luis Enrique is frustrated with his attacking options and his side’s inability to replace the goals and end product lost through Kylian Mbappe’s defection to Real Madrid.

Kolo Muani being given permission to leave is one consequence and Rashford arriving could be another. However, TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is a Rashford sale is far likelier to happen in the summer and not next month.

Man Utd would gladly cash in if a suitable bid is received in January, though clubs often use the mid-season window to plug gaps rather than complete blockbuster signings.

