Manchester United are considering making a move for a former Premier League striker who has approval to change clubs for £40m this summer, according to a report.

Man Utd intend to enter the 2025/26 campaign with an entirely new front three. Matheus Cunha will be the first to arrive once his £62.5m switch from Wolves becomes official. The Brazilian will operate in one of the dual No 10 roles behind the striker.

His partner in crime in those roles is expected to be Bryan Mbeumo. The Brentford ace has chosen to sign for Man Utd above all others despite the club’s lack of European football next season.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are just three of the clubs who’ve succumbed to Man Utd’s pull.

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Man Utd now intend to launch a ‘formal bid’. Brentford are seeking £50m.

Jacobs has also brought news of who Man Utd will aim to sign for the striker position after losing out to Chelsea on Liam Delap.

Reporting for talkSPORT, Jacobs revealed the Red Devils are ‘considering a move’ for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic has green light to move / willing to take pay-cut

The 30-year-old has bagged 265 career goals in senior club football and just like Cunha and Mbeumo, boasts a wealth of Premier League experience.

Mitrovic scored 14 goals in 24 appearances during his last full EPL campaign with Fulham in the 2022/23 season.

He was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal two summers ago for £50m and has blitzed the SPL, notching 47 goals in 51 league matches.

However, Al-Hilal are working on a deal to sign Victor Osimhen and must free up space on their foreign players quota.

Mitrovic is the obvious man out if fellow striker Osimhen arrives, with Jacobs stating ‘Al-Hilal are prepared to sell or loan Mitrovic.’

£40m will reportedly be enough to secure a permanent transfer, though Al-Hilal want whichever new striker they sign in the building first before Mitrovic departs.

That isn’t a scenario that will deter United given they must sell players – like Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Rashford – before making signings beyond Cunha and Mbeumo anyway.

A return to Mitrovic’s former club Fulham is not believed to be on the agenda at Craven Cottage. Instead, the competition for Man Utd from within the Premier League is coming from West Ham and Everton.

Mitrovic is prepared to take a substantial pay-cut to secure a return back to England.

