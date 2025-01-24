The futures of Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford could be directly linked

Barcelona have ‘opened doors’ to an attacker’s exit and a report claims Manchester United are eyeing a late swoop that could also have direct ramifications on Marcus Rashford’s future.

Rashford has authorisation to leave Man Utd this month, with Barcelona understood to be the player’s preferred destination.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is receptive to signing Rashford, though the cash-strapped Catalonians aren’t likely to commit to an obligation to buy in any loan arrangement.

What’s more, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Barcelona must move a player on before a new signing like Rashford can come in.

“For Barcelona it depends on what happens with Ansu Fati, “stated Romano. “If Fati accepts to leave the club and they find a good solution on the market, Rashford could be an option for Barcelona.”

Centre-back Eric Garcia has since emerged as another player Barcelona could offload to make room for Rashford. Garcia has reportedly been offered to Aston Villa.

However, Man Utd could take matters into their own hands by signing a Barcelona star themselves.

According to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, Man Utd are weighing up a late-window loan swoop for Ansu Fati.

It’s claimed as of right now, Man Utd don’t want any loan agreement for Fati to be a dry loan. The club would rather not develop another club’s star for nothing, especially if said player isn’t going to join Man Utd when the loan ends.

But with GMS reporting Ruben Amorim is increasingly desperate for new additions in the final third to be made, United may bite the bullet and move for Fati.

And encouragingly for Man Utd, trusted reporter Romano recently confirmed the 22-year-old has the green light to leave Barcelona this month.

Reporting on X earlier this week, Romano wrote: “The club (Barcelona) has definitely opened doors to his (Fati’s) exit, now up to player’s decision.”

Barcelona among last clubs standing for Marcus Rashford

As mentioned, Fati departing would free up Barcelona to press ahead with a loan deal for Rashford.

Joining Barca is Rashford’s ideal outcome and what was once a stacked list of suitors has begun to thin.

Borussia Dortmund’s interest has cooled after baulking at the costs involved. A loan exit appears the likeliest outcome, though even then Man Utd are demanding the buying club absorb at least half of Rashford’s giant £325,000-a-week salary.

United are also hopeful the purchasing side will commit to an obligation to buy. As a result, Dortmund are turning their attention to Brentford’s Germany international, Kevin Schade.

Juventus’ interest came and went after signing Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG instead. AC Milan were another to hold face-to-face meetings with Rashford’s camp, though they only have one slot available in their squad for a UK player.

And with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker on the cusp of completing a six-month loan switch to the San Siro, Milan cannot sign Rashford too – unless they offload a UK player in the coming days, such as Fikayo Tomori, for example.

Besiktas have been linked, though those rumours may have more to do with the fact Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is managing the Turkish side right now.

TEAMtalk understands West Ham’s interest in Rashford is growing. Whether United would accept a move to a domestic rival remains to be seen.

All of the above might not matter for Rashford and Man Utd given the player’s preference is signing for Barcelona.

And if United do take the plunge on Fati, they’ll also be helping to facilitate Rashford’s switch to Barcelona.

Latest Man Utd news – Antony flight booked, Garnacho to Chelsea

In other news, Antony will travel to Seville tonight ahead of completing his six-month loan switch to Real Betis.

That deal was agreed four days ago, though was held up until Man Utd lined up a worthy replacement.

On that front, United have agreed personal terms with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu and an improved second bid is coming. Dorgu will line up at left wing-back if signed by United.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can confirm Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho. What’s more, Garnacho is understood to favour signing for Chelsea ahead of Napoli amid a desire to remain in the Premier League.

The latest in Chelsea’s pursuit of Garnacho can be found here.