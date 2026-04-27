According to reports, Manchester United have received a green light to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba, though TEAMtalk understands the Red Devils have been given a reality check over the price tag for the Cameroon international midfielder.

It has emerged in recent days that Baleba remains very much on United’s transfer radar after he initially emerged as a top target for the Premier League giants last summer.

Last summer, Man Utd were priced out of a £100m+ move for the 22-year-old, with INEOS having limited remaining funds after signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

Baleba was keen on the move to Old Trafford, but a deal was never possible at the price mentioned, and he has endured a difficult season after missing out on the transfer.

This has partially fuelled reports linking Man Utd with alternatives, but journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Brighton are ‘now open’ to sanctioning Baleba’s move to the Premier League giants.

Schira posted on X: ‘Carlos #Baleba is still a #ManchesterUnited’s target as a midfielder.

‘#MUFC had already agreed personal terms with the player last summer, but #Brighton turned down the bid. #BHAFC have now opened the door to the sale and #mutd are preparing an offer. #Chelsea are also interested.’

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New price for Baleba revealed as Romano confirms ‘agreement’

Baleba’s decline has impacted his value, and there have even been suggestions that his price could be as low as £50m this summer.

However, we have reported that any realistic deal will need to exceed £70m, with talk of a £50m valuation firmly dismissed.

This still represents a cheaper transfer than some alternatives, and there is another bonus for Man Utd.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the “agreement” over personal terms reached with Baleba last summer “remains valid” for the next transfer window.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I want to mention a player I have been discussing since August last year, Carlos Baleba. The Brighton midfielder was a top target for Manchester United last summer and remains under consideration.

“At this stage, nothing has been decided or advanced. However, he is still on the club’s shortlist as they plan potential midfield reinforcements.”

He continued: “Now, Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club.

“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

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