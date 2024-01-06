Man Utd get green light to sign TWO strikers as David Ornstein drops bombshell update on huge Ratcliffe transfer plans

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign two strikers this month, with both Eric Choupo-Moting AND Timo Werner both strongly under consideration for a move to Old Trafford, it has been reported.

The Red Devils have endured a bumpy season with their 14 defeats in 28 matches played so far representing their worst start to a campaign since 1930. That has seen Manchester United surrender their grip on the Carabao Cup and crash out of the Champions League, with just one win under their belts in Europe’s premier competition.

With a FA Cup trip to face League One Wigan next on the horizon, under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag dare not lose, especially amid claims his job remains very much on the line with a decision likely to be made on his future at the end of the season.

Indeed, there is even a scenario emerging whereby the Dutchman could even choose to resign from the United hotseat if his powers are diluted at Old Trafford.

In the meantime, the biggest factor undermining United’s push for consistent results has been a lack of threat in attack. As it stands, United have scored a mere 22 goals in their 20 Premier League games played to date – a tally significantly worse than every other side in the top half and better only that 19th-placed Burnley and basement boys Sheffield United in this season.

Clearly, an improvement is needed if United are to enjoy a successful second half of the season.

Indeed, reports on Thursday revealed United were closing on an agreement to sign Choupo-Moting with Bayern willing to offload the striker for the ‘right fee’.

Man Utd fall behind Tottenham in Timo Werner race

And with the 108-goal striker willing to return to the Premier League, United look well placed to add the Cameroon international and former Stoke marksman to their ranks.

However, United are also understood to have held preliminary talks to sign another striker in the form of RB Leipzig star Werner.

He was considered one of the Bundesliga’s best attackers when Chelsea snapped him up in a £47m deal back in summer 2020.

But his struggles at Stamford Bridge saw him return to the Red Bull Arena in summer 2022, though he’s not been able to recapture that form that made him such a coveted asset first time around.

Indeed, having slipped to fourth-choice striker under coach Marco Rose, Leipzig have made it clear they are open to offers for the 27-year-old.

As a result, United have held talks over a potential deal, with one controversial observer very much behind those transfer plans to recruit the Germany striker.

Sadly, though, a move to United does not look on the cards for Ten Hag, who was reportedly keen on his signing, with Tottenham now seemingly in the driving seat to secure a deal.

David Ornstein reveals all on Man Utd transfer plan

Nonetheless, United are still actively looking to add to their squad this month and Ratcliffe understands the importance of providing some fresh blood to boost Ten Hag’s options.

However, to further boost funds, United also want to offload a number of stars no longer seen as being in Ten Hag’s long-term plans. To that end, a report on Saturday named four stars who could make way as part of a £169.6m clearout.

While United do plan to strengthen, however, journalist David Ornstein, speaking to The Athletic football podcast, has revealed Ratcliffe will likely keep the majority of his money in his pocket for now but does have plans to embark on a significant summer rebuild.

“Yeah, and it kind of has to because INEOS haven’t been ratified yet, so they can have influence over proceedings but they don’t have power of execution,” Ornstein began.

“That was always expected to be the case in this six to eight week process, post the agreement being signed. Under the Owners’ and Directors’ Test restrictions, maybe it will be shorter. There have been some suggestions of four to six weeks, let’s see.

“And so the word at United was always business as usual, and they are having to work within the Financial Fair Play parameters, which was gearing them towards possibly one or two loans, very little room to manoeuvre.

“And maybe that even suits INEOS, Sir Dave Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe as they focus on getting in fully, which it looks like will be slightly post-window, and then target the summer as a real recruitment focus of their attention.”

United ready to spend big this summer, says Ornstein

Ornstein admitted waiting until the summer might displease some United fans, however.

“That might displease some United fans, who want them to do a load of business in this winter market, but it doesn’t seem to be realistic unless they can shift some bodies out, in the form of a Sancho, a Martial or a Varane, for example.

“And that may give them a little more room for manoeuvre and I suspect United’s current football setup and recruitment department would have some ideas in place.

“They’ve definitely having some conversations behind the scenes as to what they might be able to do if that happens and that should’ve been laid out in the plan we now know was relayed to INEOS.

“But I think the summer is the big start from a transfer perspective and if INEOS are going to bring someone in, say a director of football and a head of recruitment, two positions that have been reported for weeks now, then it might take some time to get these people in.

“And therefore it would be much better for them to start in the summer anyway and not make decisions now with people who may not be in place further down the line. So I think a bit of patience is going to be required around the transfer market.”

