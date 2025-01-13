Man Utd greenlight forgotten star’s January exit, with ‘good proposal’ to seal deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United are willing to part ways with Tyrell Malacia in January, and the reporter has clarified links to one European side as well as detailing the types of exit in play.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 25-year-old is one player who could depart the club this month – as long as a good proposal is submitted. He could even leave on loan in a deal that includes an option to buy clause.

Potential destinations are unclear, but one club that has been ruled out at this stage is Cesc Fabregas’s Como. Taking to X, Romano confirmed the latest news.

‘Tyrell Malacia could leave Man Utd now in case of good proposal, even on initial loan with buy clause,’ wrote Romano.

‘But he’s not a target for Italian side Como, no talks despite reports.’

The Dutch defender joined United in the summer transfer window in 2022, signing from Feyenoord in a deal worth up to £14.7m. His substitute appearance against Arsenal were his first minutes since December 22, in what was a return to action having spent the past two games on the bench. He has made just four appearances so far this season.

Having battled a serious knee injury suffered last year, that long-term issue saw him miss 70 games in total, spanning 499 days.

Tyrell Malacia sale can accelerate Ruben Amorim rebuild

TEAMtalk sources have previously revealed that United are interested in a move for a left-back during the January window.

Ruben Amorim is desperate for someone who is better suited to playing in his system as a wing-back having only joined the club in November.

One player earmarked for a potential move is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed Man Utd and Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez months ago and some reports have stated that a £40m might be enough to secure a deal.

With Liverpool already boasting Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, a duo who won’t depart during the January window, it gives United a boost over their rivals.

Liverpool won’t sign anyone in that position unless either one of that pair departs in the next few weeks which looks incredibly unlikely.

One potential stumbling block for Man Utd is the fact that Kerkez has signed with a new agency ahead of 2025, and he is now part of Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports. That is the same company that houses Liverpool summer signing Federico Chiesa.

Plus, they have another tie to the Hungary international as their current sporting director Richard Hughes scouted and signed him for Bournemouth whilst working for them in 2023.

The 21-year-old has been on a steady rise across the past year and has played a key role in Bournemouth’s strong form, starting all 20 of their league games so far.

Across those games, he’s managed one goal and three assists. For context, Malacia has failed to register a goal contribution in 44 games.

Latest Manchester United news – Rashford and Garnacho eyed for moves

In other news, Marcus Rashford is being linked with a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, with reports last week claiming Barcelona is his current preference, but AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are all interested.

One report has claimed Napoli could be a potential destination given that their star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is being eyed by Paris Saint-Germain.

Another player on Napoli’s radar is Alejandro Garnacho as they have reportedly identified him as a potential replacement for the seemingly outgoing Kvaratskhelia.

Any move hinges on Kvaratskhelia’s exit but PSG have reportedly struck up a deal on personal terms with the player and now the move depends on whether the two clubs can agree on a deal.

QUIZ: Test your Man Utd transfers knowledge