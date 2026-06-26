Manchester United are poised to lose Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir but could sign Angus Gunn

Manchester United have cleared both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir to leave Old Trafford this summer as the club presses ahead with a major reshuffle of its goalkeeping department, and with four names on the club’s radar to battle Senne Lammens for the gloves next season, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed that Manchester United do not expect either goalkeeper to be part of the squad next season and have enlisted intermediaries to help facilitate moves for both players.

The clearest route appears to lead to Turkey.

Bayindir is attracting strong interest from Besiktas, who are weighing up a move to bring the Turkish international back to his homeland after two years in Manchester.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular football since arriving from Fenerbahce and is understood to be open to a return to the Super Lig if the right opportunity emerges, and United have confirmed to him that he has no future at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United have also greenlit Onana to leave and he looks increasingly likely to continue his career in Turkey.

The Cameroon international spent last season on loan with Trabzonspor and impressed sufficiently for the club to make a fresh move for him one of their priorities this summer.

Sources understand that discussions are ongoing, but have not yet been concluded despite reports to the contrary.

Trabzonspor, though, are pushing hard to conclude a deal, with United keen to reach an agreement and with another loan the likely outcome.

The departures may not stop there, with another keeper destined to leave and with United themselves needing a new back-up of their own to compete with undisputed No.1 Lammens…

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Vitek also due to leave; Man Utd weigh up new No.2 options

Czech goalkeeper Radek Vitek is also expected to leave despite some within the club believing the 22-year-old has the potential to become an excellent deputy to current first-choice goalkeeper Lammens.

United would, ideally, like Vitek to stay and battle with Lammens for the gloves following an impressive loan spell at Bristol City last season.

However, his performances have generated significant interest from across the Championship and beyond.

Indeed, newly-promoted Hull City are among the clubs understood to be keen on securing his signature, while several other sides have also made enquiries.

With three goalkeepers potentially heading for the exit door, United have already begun assessing replacements.

TEAMtalk can reveal that the club has held discussions over a number of experienced options as they look to strengthen the position behind Lemmens.

One player under consideration is former United academy graduate and England international Sam Johnstone.

The 32-year-old is expected to become available following Wolves’ relegation and is a goalkeeper United know well from his previous spell at the club.

Johnstone’s experience and homegrown status are viewed as attractive qualities as United consider the profile they want for their number two.

Another name that we can confirm has been discussed is Karl Darlow. The veteran goalkeeper ended last season as Leeds United’s first-choice stopper and is due to fall out of contract at Elland Road in a matter of days.

United have shown interest in the 35-year-old, who would bring considerable Premier League and Championship experience.

However, sources now expect Darlow to remain in West Yorkshire after being offered a new two-year deal, where he believes he has a genuine opportunity to continue playing regular first-team football.

Scotland goalkeeper on United’s transfer radar

In light of that, we can confirm that Scotland’s World Cup goalkeeper, Angus Gunn, is another option who has been discussed internally.

Gunn spent last season as an understudy at Nottingham Forest, but remains highly regarded by United sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has long admired the goalkeeper.

His experience at both club and international level has ensured he remains firmly on the club’s radar.

The goalkeeping situation has become one of the more significant areas of work behind the scenes at Old Trafford this summer.

United are determined to streamline the position, reduce the number of senior goalkeepers on the books and ensure they have the right support in place for Lemmens heading into the new campaign.

Whoever comes in as No.2, United have at least got their third-choice in place, with veteran star Tom Heaton recently agreeing to a new one-year deal, keeping him on the playing staff until June 2027.

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