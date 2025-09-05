Man Utd plot new contract for ‘crucial’ star Ruben Amorim loves – sources

Manchester United are preparing to make a fresh decision on the future of Harry Maguire – with growing belief inside Old Trafford that the defender could be handed another extension, TEAMtalk understands.

Maguire’s current contract runs until June 2026 and his remarkable turnaround has completely shifted the club’s thinking. At one stage his future looked bleak, yet the centre-back has rebuilt his reputation with a series of commanding displays and strong leadership on and off the pitch.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is understood to be a huge admirer of the 32-year-old, valuing his reliability and presence in the dressing room as “crucial” during a period of transition.

The Portuguese coach is keen for Maguire to be part of the backbone as he reshapes the squad.

Insiders also reveal that Maguire himself is determined to continue his career at United.

The England international feels he still has plenty to offer at the top level.

Crucially, he is said to be “open minded” about the terms of any potential new deal, underlining his desire to remain with the Reds.

Should United move to extend his stay, it would cap an impressive redemption arc for Maguire, who has silenced critics to become one of the most dependable figures in the squad.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy by Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag in July 2023, with the armband subsequently given to midfield talisman Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag felt it was untenable for Maguire to be captain when he was not a regular in the starting eleven.

Maguire has admitted he was ‘extremely disappointed’ at the decision, but he quickly showed his class by fully supporting Fernandes.

The former Leicester City star has since turned his career around and could soon be in line for fresh terms as a result.

