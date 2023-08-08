Man Utd have ‘no interest’ in selling ‘unplayable’ youngster as Ten Hag considers next steps

Manchester United have ‘no interest’ in selling Hannibal Mejbri on a permanent basis despite the youngster being linked with several clubs.

With Man Utd looking likely to lose the likes of Fred and Donny van de Beek this summer, he won’t want to leave himself short in midfield.

Scott McTominay continues to be a player of interest for West Ham and so plenty of movement could happen in Man Utd’s midfield between now and the end of the window.

While Sofyan Amrabat is still fancied as a top target, Ten Hag seemingly has Hannibal in his plans for the future.

The 20-year-old spent last season out on loan with Birmingham in the Championship where he impressed.

Plenty of clubs have been interested in snapping up the youngster this summer, but Man Utd have rebuffed any interest so far.

Borussia Dortmund were interested in signing the midfielder on a permanent basis at one stage, but Man Utd have no plans to cash in on him.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man Utd have ‘no interest’ in selling him permanently this summer, although they could still sanction a loan deal.

The report states that Ten Hag is a ‘fan’ of the midfielder after he impressed during pre-season, but there are still some doubts over how many minutes he would play at Old Trafford.

A loan deal makes sense

Man Utd clearly see the long-term value in Hannibal, but he isn’t quite at the stage to push for a place in the Man Utd starting 11.

Given he spent last season on loan in the Championship, a Premier League loan would tick plenty of boxes for him this year.

Premier League new boys Luton Town are said to be interested and that could make for the perfect move for Hannibal at this stage.

Birmingham fans quickly fell in love with the midfielder thanks to his fearless nature and swagger while on the pitch.

Blues boss John Eustace lauded the youngster’s impact last season. “He was fantastic, his energy, all-round performance was a different class,” the Birmingham boss told Sky Sports after Birmingham’s triumph against West Brom.

“A 20-year-old boy, first loan you are going to get dips in form, tired legs, which I think we have seen this season.

“But tonight he was back at his best. He came on at half time last week, was instrumental in us turning the game around. It’s all part of having a first time loan player, you take with the highs and the lows but tonight he was unplayable.”

Man Utd will come to a final decision on the youngster in the next few weeks, but a loan spell could well be on the cards as things stand.

READ MORE: West Ham find McTominay alternative, but Man Utd compromise for Maguire is coming