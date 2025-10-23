Man Utd having doubts about heavily rumoured January signing; Liverpool, Man City could step in – transfer insider

Manchester United are monitoring a highly-regarded central midfielder but are their interest levels overblown? Our transfer insider has revealed all, including why Newcastle could suffer heartbreak yet again.

Man Utd’s priority with regards to arrivals in 2026 is central midfielders. One and potentially two new faces could arrive and their shortlist of targets is already well documented.

Indeed, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Conor Gallagher, Morten Hjulmand and Angelo Stiller are all on their radar.

Gallagher is perhaps the likeliest of those stars to arrive if Man Utd are determined to sign a player in January, according to talkSPORT. A bid of £35m could seal the deal but for now, United prefer a loan approach.

If turning to Nottingham Forest’s £75m-rated Anderson – who The Mirror insist is hugely admired at Old Trafford – Man Utd will face stiff competition.

TEAMtalk previously brought news of Newcastle hoping to bring 23-year-old Anderson back on board. The Magpies only sold Anderson for £35m two summers ago to ensure they conformed with PSR regulations.

Eddie Howe in particular would love to work with Anderson again, but according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, Newcastle look set for more heartbreak.

Jones strongly suggested Anderson would favour a new challenge if leaving Forest rather than returning to where it all began at St. James’ Park.

What’s more, Jones hinted Man Utd’s alleged strong interest in Anderson might actually be weaker than many reports are making out.

The Red Devils aren’t fully convinced Anderson would be the best fit to partner Bruno Fernandes in central midfield. Any hesitation could leave the door ajar for Liverpool and Manchester City to strike.

“I don’t think Anderson would close the door on returning to Newcastle and there is no issue around that specifically, but the thing that makes me question how likely it is regards the other options he is going to have,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“At the moment Man United, Liverpool and Man City all seem possible destinations for him and when those sorts of doors open up, is he going to go back to somewhere he has already played?

“As a player you surely always want to feel a sense of progression, so Newcastle are going to have to be in a very strong position if they are to enter a battle to sign him and then win it.

“I have to say I don’t think the Man United move is quite as nailed on as some people seem to make out.

“While he is on their list I get the impression there are still some reservations about whether he is the ideal fit as a midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes. That’s something they continue to explore.”

Latest Man Utd news

