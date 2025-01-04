Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to move Marcus Rashford on by putting the forward on a plate for a Serie A side to sign, according to reports.

It looks like not a matter of if, but when – and where – Man Utd will offload Rashford this month. The forward is barely under consideration by Ruben Amorim and has admitted himself he is ready for a new challenge.

While Rashford’s high salary might be off-putting for some clubs, there have been enough links with other suitors to suggest he can secure an escape before the transfer window closes.

Recently, he was linked with Napoli in what could be a swap deal with Victor Osimhen – but with the chances of the Galatasaray loanee arriving at Old Trafford since being played down, Rashford’s destination could end up being somewhere else in Italy.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, AC Milan have been directly offered the chance to sign Rashford after Man Utd ‘held talks’ with them ‘in recent days’.

For a deal to go through, Man Utd would have to contribute to part of Rashford’s salary, which they seem willing to do if the destination is right.

Furthermore, Man Utd are said to be willing to let go of Rashford on loan, if it includes an option to buy. It remains to be seen how receptive Milan will be to the idea of signing the 27-year-old.

Does AC Milan move make sense for Rashford?

With plenty of clubs to choose from – including a new contender in the shape of MLS side Seattle Sounders – Rashford will have to weigh up his options carefully.

At Milan, there might be a role for him because of a lack of attacking depth in the squad Sergio Conceicao has just inherited from Paulo Fonseca.

Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic have suffered injuries recently. The latter is their top scorer this season on nine goals; main centre-forward Alvaro Morata only has five.

In theory, Rashford could add more quality to the Milan attack – though he would be behind Leao in the pecking order for a place in his preferred role as a left-sided forward if the Portugal international was fully fit.

Milan are also among the suitors for unsettled Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee and, despite the Dutchman’s struggles in the Premier League, he might be more what they are after. However, in that case, they are up against various clubs for his signature as well.

Man Utd and Milan last did business in October 2020 when the Red Devils sent Diogo Dalot on loan to Il Diavolo.

Also on the agenda for Man Utd are some contract renewals, with Amorim confirming that Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire are set to extend their stays at Old Trafford.

More details have emerged about what Amad’s new deal will contain, while for Maguire, Man Utd will be triggering a one-year option to extend his contract.

And there have even been calls for Maguire to be given the captain’s armband back after he was stripped of it by Erik ten Hag in favour of Bruno Fernandes back in 2023.

Meanwhile, Juventus have been plotting a double move for two Man Utd players, according to reports coming out of Turin.

