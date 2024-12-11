Man Utd hijack ‘advanced’ Arsenal deal as Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘active talks’ and transfer fee

Manchester United are closing in on signing a left-back despite previous claims a transfer to Arsenal was ‘advanced.’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe urged his underlings at Old Trafford to adopt a more sensible and long-term approach to the transfer market last summer. Of the five major first-team arrivals, Noussair Mazraoui was the oldest aged just 26 at the time.

New manager Ruben Amorim will be working with a tighter budget for the foreseeable future, meaning the club must not only rein in their spending, but place a greater emphasis on youth and player development.

To that end, the signings of up-and-coming starlets has assumed a new level of importance and a deal for 17-year-old left-back, Diego Leon, is quickly taking shape.

The Paraguayan has already broken into the first-team with Cerro Porteno in his native Paraguay and had previously been linked with a switch to Arsenal.

Indeed, reports from Paraguay (as cited by Transfermarkt) claimed the Gunners were ‘closing in’ on Leon’s signature in October and a deal was ‘advanced.’

But according to a fresh update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s Man Utd who are primed to bring Leon to England.

Taking to X, Romano revealed United are in ‘active talks’ with Leon’s club. The trusted journalist also revealed a $4m (£3.14m) transfer fee is ‘being discussed’ between the sides.

“Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego Leon as talent for the future,” wrote Romano.

“Similar to Sekou Kone deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with Leon’s agents.”

Given Leon’s age, he would only be able to join Man Utd in the summer, by which point he’ll have turned 18.

Leon can be signed in the January window before turning 18, though can’t link up with his would-be teammates until that milestone has passed.

Three Man Utd signings you may have missed

Man Utd splashed out in excess of £180m on five first-team signings last summer (Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee).

However, what may have flown under the radar was the club’s increased efforts to bolster their youth ranks.

Indeed, as Romano mentioned, United also brought 18-year-old midfielder Sekou Kone to the club.

Elsewhere, striker Chido Obi-Martin was brought up from London after the teenage phenom left Arsenal’s academy.

Obi-Martin once famously scored 10 goals in an Under-16s match against Liverpool and has scored five goals in five matches for Man Utd’s Under-18s this term.

Another youthful move Man Utd have made saw the club fend off stiff competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for 16-year-old winger, Emmanuel Ziro.

Ziro recently described Man Utd as the “biggest club in the world” when confirming his switch on Instagram.

Latest Man Utd news – Trio unsellable / Martinez, Rashford exits

In other news, talkSPORT claim just three Man Utd stars have been deemed off limits for transfer by the club.

The trio in question are Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho. Every other first-team player at Old Trafford right now is available for sale at the right price.

That includes Lisandro Martinez who has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid. Despite being a ‘fan favourite,’ talkSPORT state United would cash in if a suitable bid arrives.

Another surprise exit could come in the form of Marcus Rashford leaving the club in 2025. Both Sky Germany and The Telegraph have stated Rashford is on the chopping block and could go as early as next month if a significant offer is tabled.

TEAMtalk understands PSG – long-term admirers of Rashford – have re-established contact with the forward’s camp.

Explaining why Rashford is on the way out, The Telegraph highlighted his off-field antics along with the club’s belief his lifestyle has played havoc with his on-field displays.

IN FOCUS: Who is Diego Leon?

By Samuel Bannister

Even at the age of 17, Diego Leon has been making an impact at senior level in Paraguay with Cerro Porteno.

He made his debut for the first team back in August 2024 – and marked the occasion by scoring the winning goal. Not a bad start for a left-back.

Leon has a physicality that belies his young age given he already stands at 6ft 4in tall. He plays aggressively and can escape from duels thanks to his pace. Despite being listed as a defender, he can provide support in the attack or build-up play.

So far, his journey has taken him from remote Paraguay to one of the country’s biggest clubs. Leon has been holding his own and attracting interest from Europe ahead of the next stage of his development.

He has areas of his game to continue to work on, with his positioning identified by some observers as an area of improvement, but time is on his side to become an even more refined talent.