Manchester United are reportedly ‘already making moves’ to sign Arsenal target Leon Goretzka – and there is a growing belief that the Red Devils have a clear advantage over the Gunners in the race to land the experienced Bayern Munich midfielder.

It is common knowledge that the Red Devils are in the market for new midfielders and will be expected to make at least one, and potentially two, signings in this department in the summer.

This is mainly because they need to sign a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is confirmed to be leaving Man Utd in the summer when he becomes a free agent. And they may need more additions because Manuel Ugarte could easily follow his teammate in leaving.

Man Utd have been linked with a lot of potential options to replace Casemiro, with Goretzka emerging as a cheaper alternative to other candidates.

The Bayern Munich star, like Casemiro, is due to become a free agent in the summer and is also attracting interest from Arsenal.

A new report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, claims Man Utd and Arsenal have ‘already made moves for the free agent’, who has reportedly made it clear that he wants to earn at least €7m-a-year after having a €9m salary at Bayern Munich.

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Man Utd’s clear advantage mooted

Regarding Arsenal, they are likely to have a limited budget in the summer after spending around £250m on signings ahead of this season, so the free agent market could be important.

We revealed on March 11 that Goretzka is one of two soon-to-be free agents in the Bundesliga on their radar, while we have also reported that they have opened the door to two major sales to balance the books.

But the Gunners could miss out on Goretzka, with a recent report claiming three players are moving to block his arrival, which gives Man Utd an advantage.

Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba have also been linked with Man Utd, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali is currently a leading target.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “One of the names very high on their shortlist is Sandro Tonali. Tonali has been excellent recently, scoring for Italy against Northern Ireland and performing very well for Newcastle United. Newcastle also expect potential movement around him this summer.

“It is important to note that Manchester United have already made contact with Tonali’s camp to be informed about his situation. There is still no agreement, no negotiation stage yet, but the interest is real and consistent.

“Tonali appreciates the idea of returning to a bigger European stage if all parties align, so this one will be worth keeping an eye on.”

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Man Utd will also inevitably recruit players in other positions, and they are reportedly plotting a shock move for a former Leeds United star.

Another bold move could see Man Utd raid Chelsea, with a £250m double exit from Stamford Bridge on the table.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is certain to leave Man Utd this summer and a Premier League rival could reach an ‘agreement’ over a free transfer on one condition.