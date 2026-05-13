Manchester United are now showing ‘concrete’ interest in a Serie A centre-back Crystal Palace approached first, according to a report out of Italy.

Ahead of Man Utd’s return to the Champions League, Michael Carrick will be provided with a series of high profile new signings.

Carrick is the chosen one at Old Trafford, with three top reporters all confirming he’s about to become the club’s next permanent manager.

But with United’s fixture list set to swell, additions in multiple departments of the squad are essential, with two midfielders the top priority.

However, a new left winger could also arrive, as could a centre-back. And according to the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd could tick the last box by way of AC Milan.

It’s claimed the Red Devils are showing ‘concrete’ interest in Milan ace, Strahinja Pavlovic.

Man Utd want €40m-rated Strahinja Pavlovic

The 24-year-old cost Milan just €18m when plucked from Red Bull Salzburg two summers ago. He’s quickly developed into one of Serie A’s best and is already drawing comparisons to legendary United centre-back, Nemanja Vidic, and not just because he’s Serbian.

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Pavlovic is a commanding presence at the back, but is also a threat in the opposition’s box too. He’s bagged four goals in Serie A this term and as you might expect, he’s a man in demand.

Crystal Palace ‘were the first to make the move to gauge potential manoeuvrability’, per the report. The Eagles have now been joined by Man Utd whose interest was termed ‘concrete’ and ‘noteworthy’ by GdS.

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Understandably, Milan don’t want to sell Pavlovic who is among their best players and a guaranteed starter.

However, it’s stressed failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could result in Milan opening the doors to a reluctant sale to the tune of €40m / £35m.

Currently, Milan sit fourth in the Serie A table, which would be good enough to qualify for the UCL, though much will depend on the final two matches of the season.

Milan are on the same points as fifth-placed Roma and only ahead in the table on head-to-head record this season. Como in sixth also cannot be discounted, with Cesc Fabregas’ side just two points adrift.

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