Claims that Manchester United will look to cash in on Kobbie Mainoo this summer have appeared to hit a major stumbling block already with a financial expert outlining the two difficulties clubs will have in funding a move and amid suggestions a move abroad might be his only option.

The teenager enjoyed an outstanding breakout season at Old Trafford across the 2023/24 campaign after becoming a regular in Erik ten Hag’s side, making 32 appearances across all competitions. Scoring what proved the decisive goal in the somewhat unexpected FA Cup final win over Manchester City and having also netted an excellent goal in a classic quarter-final win over Liverpool, Mainoo quickly cemented his place as a Manchester United favourite.

However, this season has not quite gone to plan for Mainoo, who, while having made 25 appearances so far, has failed to command a regular place in Ruben Amorim’s line-up and largely struggled to get to grips with the new manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

As a result, speculation has risen that Mainoo – who is in negotiations with the club over a new deal and reportedly wants a £150,000 a week package to stay – could be offloaded by the club this summer. Those claims gathered progress on Tuesday after a Sky Sports journalist revealed Amorim has drawn up a six-strong list of bombsquad players he is ready to move on.

However, former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons United could struggle to offload Mainoo this summer, suggesting very few clubs could finance a deal worth £40-50m for the 10-cap England star.

Borson told Football Insider: “I think there’s a big issue as to where he’s going to go abroad. I don’t really see that. No league in the world can outpay what the Premier League would pay, so I think if he’s going to go, the likelihood is he stays in the Premier League somewhere.

“We know Chelsea have expressed interest. I would think if he does leave United, which I think he probably won’t, then he’ll stay in the Premier League. Otherwise, you’d really question who in European football has got the money to pay £40-50million for him.

“I can’t see it. You are talking about Bayern Munich and PSG. It’s hard to think of anybody else that would be interested and could actually do the deal.

“It’s not that teams wouldn’t be interested, but in terms of being able to do the deal, it feels like probably just those two teams.”

Expert explains difficulties in securing Kobbie Mainoo transfer

Borson went on to explain why he would understand the benefits United would gain from selling the player if they do try and move him on this summer.

However, he feels that his wage demands will also prove an issue.

“He’s a valuable player from a PSR perspective because it goes straight to the bottom line and it’s close to pure profit from a PSR perspective.

“But you’ve got to replace that player and it sounds like his wages at the moment are manageable.

“If you buy a player, the chances are the wages will be higher and you will have a transfer fee to amortise over the lifetime of that contract, so it can be a false economy.

“Really what you end up doing is taking an immediate profit but then spreading the cost over the next five years, so I don’t think the Mainoo sale will be driven by PSR. I think they’ll have a look at whether the player is considered good enough.”

Despite Borson’s feeling that Mainoo will stay at Old Trafford, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg is convinced he is a player they are open to listening to offers for.

Now trusted Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has named the six stars that compromise Amorim and Ratcliffe’s bombsquad as plans for their summer clearout gather pace.

‘Manchester United are confident that they will be able to invest in top transfers this summer, especially as the budget will be freed up through the possible and planned departures of Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Kobbie Mainoo,’ Plettenberg posted on his X account.

‘The sales of Marcus Rashford and Antony would provide the club with even greater financial flexibility.’

