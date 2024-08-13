Manchester United are accelerating a move for a midfielder who has suffered TWO relegations from the Premier League, while Fabrizio Romano has provided a late update on the Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt double swoop.

Man Utd are on the cusp of completing major signings number three and four. Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro were the first to arrive and the delay in wrapping up a move for Bayern Munich right-back, Noussair Mazraoui, related to the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, West Ham have agreed to sign Wan-Bissaka for £15m and personal terms are in place. Wan-Bissaka has also passed a medical.

As such, both of those moves are expected to be finalised today, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed centre-back De Ligt will also sign his Man Utd contract on Tuesday too.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, the trusted transfer guru stated: “Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are set to sign their Manchester United contracts later today. Plan confirmed.”

The double swoop for Mazraoui and De Ligt could ultimately cost a combined €70m/£59.7m (including future add-ons).

However, Man Utd were successful in securing favourable payment terms with Bayern regarding De Ligt. The €45m they’ll pay as the guaranteed portion of his €50m transfer will be paid in instalments over a three-year period.

With Mazraoui and De Ligt’s moves mere hours away from becoming official, Man Utd are now shifting their focus to signing a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield.

The Red Devils have shelved their interest in Manuel Ugarte due to PSG’s lofty €60m price tag. That move could be revisited, though only if PSG lower their demands.

Man Utd hold talks with Burnley for Sander Berge

For the time being, Man Utd are exploring alternative options and TEAMtalk understands Burnley’s Sander Berge has said yes to joining the club.

The 26-year-old is more than willing to return to the Premier League by signing for Man Utd. The Sun state Burnley have placed a £30m price tag on the Norway international and will do all they can to stick to that valuation.

The signing of Berge would split opinion at Old Trafford, not least because the midfielder has previously suffered two relegations from the Premier League – Sheffield United (2020/21) and Burnley (2023/24).

However, few would argue Berge was a reason why either of those clubs went down. On the contrary, the combative midfielder was among the few bright sparks for his respective clubs during those seasons.

Furthermore, Man Utd’s bitter rivals Liverpool have proven how fruitful the signing of relegated stars can be.

Indeed, Georginio Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson were both brought to Anfield in the summers following their respective relegations to the Championship with Newcastle and Hull City.

Winding the clock further back, Man Utd once signed a certain Roy Keane from relegated Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd are seemingly prepared to take a chance on Berge after a fresh update from Sky Sports revealed ‘United have held initial talks with Burnley for Berge.’

Berge was recently left out of Burnley’s squad for their Championship opener with Luton Town on Monday night, which the Clarets won 4-1.

Manager Scott Parker was asked about Berge’s omission post-match. Parker stressed the player was missing through a minor quad injury and not because of the speculation surrounding a move to Old Trafford.

