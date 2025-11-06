Man Utd to hold ‘formal talks’ with Barcelona for win-win transfer – Sources

Barcelona plan to open formal talks with Manchester United regarding the permanent transfer of Marcus Rashford in the coming weeks, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has ignited excitement among fans and insiders alike, with sources revealing the Manchester United star is relishing life at the Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old England international, who joined the Catalan giants on a temporary deal in the summer, has quickly become a key figure under manager Hansi Flick.

Reports indicate Rashford is not only enjoying his football but is also hopeful that Barcelona will secure his services permanently.

Since arriving in Spain, Rashford has rediscovered the spark that made him one of Europe’s most feared forwards.

His pace, flair, and goal-scoring instincts have complemented Barcelona’s attacking style, earning praise from Flick.

The German coach, known for his tactical acumen, is said to be delighted with Rashford’s contributions. Sources close to the club claim Flick has urged Barcelona’s board to prioritise a long-term deal, viewing the forward as a vital component of the squad’s future.

Rashford’s performances have convinced the club’s hierarchy to explore a permanent transfer. Barcelona hold an option to sign him for approximately €30 million, a figure that appears increasingly attractive given his impact.

The club is expected to open formal talks with Manchester United in the coming weeks to negotiate a deal.

If discussions prove fruitful, the permanent switch will be a win-win for all parties involved.

Man Utd will generate a handy fee for a homegrown player who has no future at Old Trafford. Given he’s homegrown, the proceeds would be logged as pure profit on the books.

Barcelona would shore up their forward line with a player they now know can make a big impact in LaLiga, and of course, Rashford’s dream move would go from being temporary to permanent.

Barcelona fans want Rashford signed outright

For Rashford, the move represents a fresh chapter after a challenging period at Old Trafford, where inconsistent form and off-field scrutiny had dimmed his star.

The prospect of Rashford staying in Barcelona has generated buzz among supporters, who see him as a perfect fit for the club’s ambitious rebuild.

His integration into the squad, both on and off the pitch, has been seamless, with teammates and staff impressed by his professionalism.

Of course, he’s backed up his energetic displays with end product too, notching 13 goal contributions (six goals, seven assists) in 15 appearances.

As Barcelona prepare for a crucial second half of the season, Rashford’s potential permanent signing could signal a statement of intent from the LaLiga giants.

For now, the focus remains on the pitch, but behind the scenes, the wheels are in motion. Could Rashford’s Barcelona love affair become a long-term romance? All signs point to yes.

