Manchester United are reported to have held two rounds of talks with Barcelona icon Xavi over succeeding Erik ten Hag – while the Dutchman’s former No.2 Mitchell van der Gaag has issued his honest thoughts on INEOS and their plans for the Red Devils manager.

Ten Hag remains under intense scrutiny as Manchester United manager despite enjoying only a third Premier League win of the season over the weekend as they came from behind to beat Brentford. Indeed, a failure to pick up serious momentum throughout several very winnable fixtures is likely to see the pressure reach unparalleled highs.

And while United passed up the opportunity to remove Ten Hag from duty when their executive board members met at the INEOS headquarters in London a fortnight ago, the Red Devils continue to be linked with multiple options to step into the Red Devils hot seat as a successor to the under-fire 54-year-old.

According to the latest reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains uncertain that Ten Hag can transform United’s fortunes and has reached out to former Barcelona coach Xavi over the possibility of taking over. And per the Daily Mail, chief executive Omar Berrada recently led a four-man United delegation in travelling out to Spain for discussions with the 44-year-old over the job.

Xavi is seen as one of Spain’s all-time midfield greats but was unceremoniously dumped as Barcelona boss over the summer, where Hansi Flick quickly replaced him.

But the fact he remains a free agent and commands huge respect in the game makes him of major appeal to United.

United have continued to back Ten Hag publicly, but his future remains far from secure and a failure to get a consistent tune from his expensively-assembled squad could yet have serious consequences.

Next Man Utd manager: Four other options under consideration

We have continued to insist that Ratcliffe has grave doubts over Ten Hag’s abilities to turn United’s fortunes around and had even recommended to his fellow board members recently that he wanted the Dutchman removed from his post.

Ultimately that decision was left with Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth, who chose to remain faithful for now. But the fact that Berrada is alleged to have travelled to Catalonia to meet with Xavi suggests a parting of ways remains a very serious option.

Our reporter Rudy Galetti on Monday also revealed that United have four other candidates under consideration for the job – all of whom are currently out of work – ranging from Graham Potter to Max Allegri.

Ten Hag’s former No.2 Van der Gaag, who left his role as first-team coach over the summer to be replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy, has outlined INEOS’s ambitions to steer the club back to the summit – and also insists the manager shares that vision.

“You see with Ineos that they are in line with Ten Hag and dare to look ahead. But in that whole process, you do need results. In that respect, it is nice that you enjoyed this last weekend Brentford wins,” Van der Gaag told Dutch publication NOS.

When NOS asked Van der Gaag whether Ten Hag can help Manchester United to ‘get back on track’, he said: “If it was an easy job, everyone could be there. Since the departure of Alex Ferguson, there have been ups and downs.

“The great thing about Erik is he always keeps looking ahead and moving forward. You can’t control the rest.”

Ten Hag himself has also hit out at the ‘fairytales and lies’ coming from the media over his future.

“The noise is only coming from some of you, creating stories and fairytales and bringing lies,” Ten Hag said.

“I know we are on one page at this club. I said this before the break. I told several journalists. Probably the journalists didn’t believe me because I saw the reports. But internally, it is quiet.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news – Red Devils urged to sign Bayern star; Antony exit crumbles

Meanwhile, United have been urged to do all in their power to push through the signing of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian is a free agent next year and eligible to discuss a free transfer move from January 1. And while Real Madrid have been strongly linked, a former Red Devils star believes United should bust a gut to bring the 23-year-old to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, we understand United are hoping to generate some serious transfer funds by moving on up to five players next year – with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof among a quintet all on the hook as part of the next phase of the INEOS rebuild.

One of those slotted to depart is Antony – the club’s £86m Brazilian winger – who has struggled to justify his enormous fee since signing from Ajax in 2022.

He has recently been linked with a return to the Dutch outfit; however, that move appears to have crumbled at the very first hurdle amid major concerns, though two Premier League alternatives are understood to be lying in wait.

Xavi’s five best signings at Barcelona

Xavi’s Barcelona reign was relatively short-lived, beginning in November 2021 when he took over from Ronald Koeman and ending in May 2024.

In that time, he managed to lead the Catalan giants to the 2022-23 La Liga title. And despite the club’s dire financial situation, his time in charge also encompassed an array of big-ticket arrivals in the transfer market.

Here are Barcelona’s five best signings under their former midfield playmaker.

5 – Ferran Torres – An expensive buy at €55 million (£45.7m/US$59.3m), Torres arrived from Manchester City in Xavi’s first January transfer window. While Barcelona might not have gotten true value for money from the versatile Spain international attacker, he made 33 La Liga appearances when the Blaugrana won the title in the 2022/23 season.

4 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arriving from Arsenal on a free in the final hours of Xavi’s first transfer window as Barcelona manager, veteran striker Aubameyang hit the ground running at the Camp Nou. He stayed only six months before leaving to sign for Chelsea, but in that time the Gabonese hitman notched 11 La Liga goals from just 17 appearances.

3 – Raphinha – Another big-money buy, Raphinha came in from Leeds for €60m (£50m/US$64.7m) in the summer of 2022. And while Xavi never saw the best of the Brazilian, who looked like an expensive bust during his first season in Catalonia, the 27-year-old is now thriving under Hansi Flick with five goals and five assists already this term in La Liga.

2 – Jules Kounde – A €50m (£41.6m/US$53.9m) signing from Sevilla in 2022, France international Kounde has been one of Barcelona’s most dependable stars in recent years, developing into one of the best right-backs in the world since joining the club.

1 – Robert Lewandowski – Eyebrows were raised when Barca forked out €45m (£37.4m/US$48.5m) for an ageing Lewandowski in the summer of 2022. There was no doubting the Polish striker’s pedigree, but there were questions over how long the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich icon had left at the highest level. After 73 goals in 107 games – including 14 strikes from just 12 outings so far this term – the 36-year-old remains as deadly as ever.