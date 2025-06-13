Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has his heart set on a move to the Premier League, and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that talks have taken place with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre-forward, as they continue talks to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo following the addition of Matheus Cunha.

Ruben Amorim’s side are exploring multiple options, and Vlahovic, 25, has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, as the manager wants an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

TEAMtalk understands that Vlahovic’s priority is to play in the Premier League, and his entourage is actively speaking with various clubs to explore opportunities in England.

We can confirm that Vlahovic’s agents recently met with Man Utd. However, it’s worth noting that the initiative came from the player’s representatives; the club didn’t specifically request the meeting to discuss the striker.

That said, the conversation was positive on some fronts. Man Utd didn’t close the door and took in the information, and could revisit the situation, if, for example, Hojlund is sold, or they miss out on other targets.

TEAMtalk understands that at this stage, Vlahovic is not considered a priority target for Man Utd, with other exciting options higher on Amorim’s shortlist.

Man Utd prioritising other strikers; Forest in for Vlahovic

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who played under Amorim in Portugal, figures higher on Man Utd’s shortlist than Vlahovic.

Negotiations regarding a move for Gyokeres are understood to be complex, as the prolific striker hits back at Sporting president Frederico Varandas on social media.

Should Man Utd struggle to land their top striker targets, a move for Vlahovic could become a more concrete possibility.

The Red Devils would face competition should they choose to move for the Serbian international.

TEAMtalk understands that Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Fenerbahce have all shown varying levels of interest in Vlahovic.

Forest is the most attractive option to Vlahovic at the moment, followed by Milan, while Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are not currently considered a viable path.

Everton have also been linked with a move for Vlahovic, but we understand those reports are wide of the mark as his wage demands, around £10m per year (£190,000 per week), are too high for the Merseyside club.

Vlahovic is in no rush to make a decision – biding his time in the hope that other top Premier League teams will come forward with an offer, whether that’s Man Utd, or a different team.

