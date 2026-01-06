Man Utd ‘hold talks’ with trio over interim manager role; surprise return also on cards

Manchester United have reportedly held preliminary talks with former stars Darren Fletcher, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick about becoming the club’s caretaker manager until the end of the season, as they give themselves breathing space over appointing their next permanent boss.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a successor to Ruben Amorim after sacking the Portuguese tactician on Monday following 14 months in charge at Old Trafford, in which he managed just 24 wins in 63 games in charge of the Premier League giants.

As our sources continue to delve into who could be the next permanent boss, with the likes of Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola all firmly in the running, who takes over in the meantime is also a topic that needs addressing.

Former Man Utd midfielder Darren Fletcher will take charge for Wednesday evening’s trip to struggling Burnley, but BBC Sport reports that Carrick is a ‘serious’ contender for the interim role, while Solskjaer is also keen on a return to the club.

The report claims that talks are at a ‘very early, sounding out stage’, with Fletcher set to remain in charge until an official caretaker is appointed for the remainder of the season.

Speaking about taking on the role, Fletcher said: “It’s surreal, it’s an amazing honour to be able to lead a Manchester United team. I didn’t think in my wildest dreams that was something that could happen. It’s all happened so quickly, all my concentration and efforts are going on Burnley.

“Everyone expects Manchester United to be on top and winning – that’s what we have to achieve and I will do my best in whatever role to make that happen.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox, who is known to have been a major factor in Amorim’s exit, has spoken to Fletcher and his former United team-mates Solskjaer and Carrick about taking the role, while another former Old Trafford star Ruud van Nistelrooy is also believed to be a contender for the post.

Van Nistelrooy managed three victories and a draw in his four games as caretaker boss in 2024, but has been out of a job since leaving Leicester City by mutual consent last summer.

He is considered more of an unlikely option for United, at this stage, with one of Fletcher, Carrick or Solskjaer set for the role.

As for Glasner taking full-time job, the Palace boss played his cards very close to his chest when asked about the available post at his press conference for Wednesday night’s clash with Aston Villa at Selhurst Park.

The Austrian said: “I am Crystal Palace manager and it makes no sense for you to ask me any more questions about it. It’s an amazing honour”.

