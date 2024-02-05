Man Utd ‘hold talks’ with two top managers as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans to brutally replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly held ‘preliminary talks’ with two managerial candidates as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to replace Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency this season and currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of the top four.

Ratcliffe is planning a squad rebuild in the summer and wants to make Old Trafford the perfect place to develop top young players.

Changes could take place in other ways too, however, and as previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Ten Hag is seen by some club chiefs as an interim manager rather than a permanent one.

Man Utd have won their last two matches which has taken some of the pressure off the Dutch coach. His team were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages, though, which has left his long-term future at the club uncertain.

According to Caught Offside, while there is not an ‘immediate desire’ to replace Ten Hag there is a feeling that he could be sacked if Man Utd’s form does not improve significantly in the second half of the season.

Man Utd make contact with Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte

The report states that Man Utd have made ‘initial contact’ with Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte as Ratcliffe plans for Ten Hag’s potential departure.

It’s claimed that Lopetegui was ‘recently approached’ by Saudi club Al Ittihad but ‘turned down the chance’ to take over as their manager because an ‘opening at Old Trafford could soon come about.’

Lopetegui has plenty of experience at the top level, previously managing Porto, the Spain national team, Real Madrid, Sevilla and most recently Wolves.

The 57-year-old has managed some of the biggest names in football and enjoyed success at Sevilla in particular, winning the Europa League in 2020.

Conte would be a less straightforward addition for Man Utd as ‘his preference is to remain in Italy closer to his family.’

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss hasn’t ‘entirely ruled out the possibility of managing in the Premier League again’ and ‘hasn’t agreed terms with AC Milan despite reports to the contrary.’

Conte is a serial trophy winner having lifted 10 major honours during his managerial career, so could be exactly what Man Utd need to reach the pinnacle of European football again.

Neither Lopetegui nor Conte has entered into advanced talks with the Red Devils yet, but this is a situation to keep a close eye on if their results don’t improve significantly in the coming weeks.

