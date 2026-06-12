Manchester United’s data-driven transfer team has thrown up the name of a significantly cheaper Elliot Anderson-type star who could move this summer for a fraction of the price, while a third option has been thrust back into view, having been touted as “a very good acquisition”.

It’s no secret that Manchester United are desperate to bolster their engine room this summer and had drawn up a long list of midfield targets for Michael Carrick.

While a deal for the first of those, in Ederson, has already been agreed, the Red Devils want to sign at least one, and potentially two more, this summer to ensure the Red Devils have a squad capable of going far in the Champions League and sustaining what many expect will be a challenge for the Premier League title.

Sadly for United, the club have effectively had to walk away from a move for their number one option in Anderson after bidding for the Nottingham Forest star soared way beyond what their own valuations.

Indeed, with sources revealing on Thursday the eye-popping fee that Manchester City will need to pay Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis after seeing a second bid worth £121m (€140m, $162m) rejected, it’s little wonder that Jason Wilcox and Co have stepped up plans to sign five other targets instead.

Now, after strong reports from France claimed United have identified RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare as a player who offers identical metrics to Anderson, a new update from Unitedinfocus claims that the data expert employed by the club, Michael Sansoni, could well be behind the reported interest.

Sansoni had success last summer when his analytics convinced United to spend £18.1m (€21m, $24.5m) on Senne Lammens and it’s suggested his data could be used again if they press forward with a move for Sangare, who is valued at a modest €40m (£34.5m, $46m) – a fee some £100m less than what Forest are demanding for Anderson.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK

Man Utd reach FINAL decision on Elliot Anderson transfer as INEOS ramp up chase for FIVE alternatives

Man Utd ‘preparing offer’ for ‘nightmare’ midfielder with ‘great speed’ – journalist

Man Utd also told to sign Adam Wharton with Anderson fee too high

While assessing the jaw-dropping fee demanded for Anderson, former United striker Teddy Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to also take a look again at Adam Wharton.

And while he admits the Crystal Palace man is not as good a player, he feels he is more than capable of doing a stellar job alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

“Adam Wharton missing out on the World Cup makes it a good time for Manchester United to get that deal done,” Sheringham said via Unitedinfocus.

“I think Elliot Anderson is the better player, but I do like both of them. They’re both very comfortable on the ball, and maybe you’ll struggle to get Anderson away from Evangelos Marinakis.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Elliot Anderson going to Manchester United, but Anderson or Wharton would be a very good acquisition.”

On the costs for Anderson, Sheringham added: “Everyone already knows how good Elliot Anderson is. I think Evangelos Marinakis knows how good he is too.

“He’s playing for Nottingham Forest, and he could be starting for England. That’s unusual these days. And he’s doing very well in that position too.

“He is a top talent, and you think about the offer Tottenham Hotspur made to sign Morgan Gibbs-White. It was about £50m. Maybe a bit more. I’d put Anderson above that. You’re already talking £80m for a player that Marinakis doesn’t want to sell, so that’s £100m to get him to the table. You might get it done for £120m.

“But you’re Manchester United, so Marinakis is going to want £140m, and then he might consider selling his best player. It’s going to take silly money to get him out of Forest this summer.”

DON’T MISS: Barcelona say YES to selling major star to Man Utd; advancing Newcastle deal could now collapse.