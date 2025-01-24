Manchester United are ‘hopeful’ their second bid for a readymade wing-back will be enough to seal Ruben Amorim’s first major signing, while an agreement on personal terms is already in place, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim and his beleaguered Man Utd side are crying out for immediate reinforcements. United’s league position looks dire, though they could still qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League.

To have a realistic shot at doing just that, signings of players who can make an instant impact in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation are required.

A new left wing-back is the club’s top priority and after backing away from Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) and Nuno Mendes (PSG) due to cost, United have fixed their gaze on Patrick Dorgu.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on January 20 that the 20-year-old Denmark international had verbally agreed to join Man Utd.

An agreement on personal terms was quickly struck in the days after, though Man Utd’s opening bid of €27m plus add-ons was rejected by Lecce. The Serie A side value Dorgu at €40m.

Man Utd always intended to return with a new and improved bid and according to both Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic, the elevated offer has been lodged.

The Athletic claimed the bid is worth exactly €30m, while Romano stated it’s actually worth “in excess” of €30m.

Of course, the bid still doesn’t meet Lecce’s asking price, though The Athletic stated Man Utd are ‘hopeful that a deal will be agreed’ at the new amount Man Utd have put forward.

Adding fuel to that fire, Romano concluded his post on the development by saying “deal on.”

Dorgu in, Antony out

Dorgu is expected to take the place vacated by Antony, even though the pair don’t play in the exact same position.

Antony is an out-and-out winger, while the ultra-versatile Dorgu can operate in literally any position up and down either flank. If brought to United, he’ll slot in at left wing-back.

Antony is scheduled to fly to Seville to complete his six-month loan to Real Betis later tonight. That deal was actually agreed four days ago, though United blocked the move from being completed until they’d lined up a replacement.

Romano has strongly hinted Dorgu is the replacement, and with his arrival heating up, Antony will now depart.

Antony’s loan switch to Real Betis does not contain an option or obligation to buy, meaning he’ll return to Old Trafford when it concludes.

Nonetheless, Man Utd have pulled off a masterstroke when successfully negotiating a mind-blowing salary split.

Per Romano, Real Betis have agreed to absorb roughly 84 percent of Antony’s £200,000-a-week wages.

84 percent of that figure is £168,000 and over the course of the next 22 weeks, Man Utd will net a salary saving of approximately £3.7m.

Latest Man Utd news – Fati, Rashford trading places?

In other news, GiveMeSport state Man Utd are considering a late-window loan swoop for Ansu Fati.

Barcelona have opened the door for Fati to leave the club and Barca require an exit before they can sign Marcus Rashford on loan.

As such, Man Utd would not only be adding a vibrant new attacker to Amorim’s ranks by signing Fati, but they’d also be paving the way for Rashford to depart.

GO DEEPER: The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.