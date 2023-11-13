Man Utd face huge transfer decision with €100m offer in the pipeline for Ten Hag favourite

Manchester United reportedly face a huge decision in the upcoming transfer windows amid claims a lucrative €100m offer for one of their top stars is set to land on their desk.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a bumpy start to the new campaign, but the Dutch boss has been able to rely upon some key players during the season so far.

While Bruno Fernandes perhaps hasn’t been at his sparkling best, he has been the Red Devils most productive player in the Premier League with five-goal contributions so far.

His crucial late winner against Fulham won Ten Hag’s side all three points and the 29-year-old is now the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Rudy Galetti, the PIF is already taking some ‘concrete steps’ ahead of the next summer transfer window and Fernandes is a player of interest.

The Man Utd midfielder is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, with the option of an extra year. However, clubs from Saudi Arabia will reportedly be looking to prize him away from the Premier League next summer.

Since arriving at Man Utd in 2020, Fernandes has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and he has already racked up over 200 appearances and has scored 68 goals for the club.

Ten Hag clearly likes the Portuguese international as he handed him the captain’s armband in the summer. However, the Red Devils now face a battle to keep the 29-year-old.

READ MORE: First Ratcliffe Man Utd signing ‘leaked’ as Liverpool drop from race to sign £52.5m Portugal talent

€100m offer in the pipeline

Man Utd signed Fernandes in a deal worth up to €80m (£69.85m) and they could manage to flip him for a profit if they do decide to cash in.

According to reports in Spain, as relayed by Football Transfers, the offer on the table from Saudi clubs for Fernandes is estimated to be around €100m.

Of course, Ten Hag will be reluctant to let the goalscoring midfielder leave, but a fee of €100m (£87.31m) would be a record sale for Man Utd.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Real Madrid in 2009 for £80m is still their record sale to this day, but a potential switch for Fernandes could blow that figure out of the water.

Given the midfielder’s importance to Ten Hag’s side, it would come as a surprise if Man Utd do decide to sell, but the move can’t be ruled out given the significant amount of money that is reportedly being offered.

Recent reports have also claimed that prospective new Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to keep Fernandes and build the new team around the Portuguese superstar.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia have already attracted some of Europe’s biggest stars and they would no doubt be prepared to offer Fernandes a highly lucrative deal to make to switch.

The Man Utd captain currently ranks as one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, earning an estimated £240,000 per week according to Capology.

He would likely receive a significant boost on that figure to make the switch to Saudi Arabia, but it remains to be seen if Man Utd would be prepared to sell.

READ MORE: January West Ham swoop destroyed, with Man Utd star ‘really enjoying’ himself amid new lease of life