Man Utd humiliated, as target doesn’t even want what they’re offering after Liverpool success

Manchester United will not succeed in making Michael Edwards their next sporting director after considering the former Liverpool chief, a report has revealed.

Edwards earned plenty of admiration for his work with Liverpool’s recruitment staff. Some of his deals were instrumental in giving Jurgen Klopp a squad that became capable of winning the Champions League and Premier League.

Since leaving Liverpool last summer, many clubs may have thought about adding Edwards to their staff. One suitor is Man Utd, who might replace John Murtough in their director of football position if Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquires a 25% stake in the club.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd have made Edwards a target for their new project. Indeed, they would be willing to offer him a role as their sporting director.

However, the report claims that Edwards does not even want to take on a similar role to the one he thrived in before with Liverpool.

Instead, he is focusing on his work for the Ludonautics consultancy company, which he joined last month. On its website, Ludonautics describes itself as being a business “dedicated to helping sporting organisations improve their decision making capabilities through access to insightful statistical analysis” and was set up by another former Liverpool staff member, Ian Graham.

While a return to working for a club is not ruled out for Edwards, it would not be as a sporting director.

Mitchell an alternative to Edwards for Man Utd

It will force Man Utd to look at other contenders to take over from Murtough. One other option, according to the report, is Paul Mitchell, previously of MK Dons, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, RB Leipzig and Monaco.

Murtough, 52, was named as Man Utd’s director of football back in March 2021. He had previously held roles within the club with a more specific focus on academy level.

As with any ownership change, current staff could be questioning their futures if Ratcliffe secures the stake that will give him control of the football side of operations at Man Utd from the Glazers.

Ratcliffe, who is also in charge of Ligue 1 outfit Nice and is one of the wealthiest Brits, looks set to get his slice of the Man Utd pie after rival bidder Sheikh Jassim (who wanted 100% of the company) ended his negotiations with the Glazers.

